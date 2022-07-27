Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

User-programmable soft-start minimises stress on the input power source by reducing capacitive inrush current on start up. The soft-start is monotonic and well-suited for powering many different types of processors and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

A built-in precision reference and error amplifier deliver 1,5% accuracy over load, line and temperature. The device is stable and has a wide operating temperature range of –40 to 125°C. The TPS7A74 is offered in a small, 3 × 3 mm, WSON-8 package, providing a highly compact solution.

The regulator has an enable input which allows for easy sequencing with external regulators. This complete flexibility allows a solution to be configured that meets the sequencing requirements of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), digital signal processors (DSPs), and other applications with special start-up requirements.


