eFuse with transient overcurrent blanking timer

The TPS25981xx family of eFuses from Texas Instruments is a highly integrated circuit protection and power management solution in a small package. The devices provide multiple protection modes using very few external components and are a robust defence against overloads, short circuits, voltage surges and excessive inrush current.
The output slew rate and inrush current can be adjusted using a single external capacitor. Loads are protected from input overvoltage conditions by cutting off the output if input exceeds an adjustable overvoltage threshold. The devices respond to output overload by actively limiting the current (during start-up) or breaking the circuit (during steady-state use). Both the overcurrent protection threshold and transient overcurrent blanking timer are user adjustable.
The devices are available in a 2 × 2 mm, 10-pin QFN package for improved thermal performance and reduced system footprint. They have a wide operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.
Real-time monitoring of solar power stations Otto Wireless Solutions
WLink’s 3G/4G routers remotely monitor and manage power stations in real-time and perform fault diagnosis, power prediction and a daily maintenance routine.
1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI Altron Arrow
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.
New low-cost 60 W PSU Vepac Electronics
The new VCB60 series of 60 W PSUs from XP Power addresses the need for high-quality easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points.
Fully programmable motor controllers Altron Arrow
The MOTIX IMD70xA programmable motor controllers from Infineon are now available in one package to power the next generation of battery-powered applications.
New power converter family from Traco Conical Technologies
Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family featuring isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs.
Bourns releases new series of power inductors Electrocomp
Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors.
An entire chain of trust for system platforms RS Components (SA)
Microchip’s CEC1736 Trust Shield family spans silicon, software, tools, a development board and provisioning capabilities that drive the end-to-end platform firmware protection that customers need.