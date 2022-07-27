Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



eFuse with transient overcurrent blanking timer

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The TPS25981xx family of eFuses from Texas Instruments is a highly integrated circuit protection and power management solution in a small package. The devices provide multiple protection modes using very few external components and are a robust defence against overloads, short circuits, voltage surges and excessive inrush current.

The output slew rate and inrush current can be adjusted using a single external capacitor. Loads are protected from input overvoltage conditions by cutting off the output if input exceeds an adjustable overvoltage threshold. The devices respond to output overload by actively limiting the current (during start-up) or breaking the circuit (during steady-state use). Both the overcurrent protection threshold and transient overcurrent blanking timer are user adjustable.

The devices are available in a 2 × 2 mm, 10-pin QFN package for improved thermal performance and reduced system footprint. They have a wide operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


