Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Connectivity for the future with new SIMCom modules

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The global sunsetting of 2G technology is creating a massive void in the industrial communications sector, which is set to being filled by SIMCom’s new low-cost 4G modules.

Both the A7672E and the A7682E modules are LTE Cat 1 4G compliant and support wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD/GSM/GPRS/EDGE. These affordable modules support a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5  Mbps.

The A7682E and A7672E modules are unique in that they fall back to 2G in the absence of a 4G signal, thus avoiding the costs associated with providing 3G technology onboard.

The A7672E is compatible with both the SIM7000/SIM7070 series and the SIM800A/SIM800F series, which enables smooth migration from 2G/NB/Cat M products to LTE Cat 1 products, while the A7682E is compatible with the SIM800C and the SIM868 series of GSM/GPRS modules, which enables smooth migration from 2G products to LTE products.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 791 1033
Fax: +27 11 791 1187
Email: [email protected]
www: www.otto.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Otto Wireless Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.

Read more...
Real-time monitoring of solar power stations
Otto Wireless Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
WLink’s 3G/4G routers remotely monitor and manage power stations in real-time and perform fault diagnosis, power prediction and a daily maintenance routine.

Read more...
Cellular module with embedded SIM
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox has an embedded SIM and offers product developers an integrated, robust, and secure solution to connect IoT applications to the cellular network.

Read more...
5G-CARMEN project creates 600 km corridor
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The project has demonstrated the capability of autonomous vehicles to leverage the 5G cellular network to provide a multi-tenant platform with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.

Read more...
GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500%
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.

Read more...
Wideband amplifiers operating from 35 to 95 GHz
Conical Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Mini-Circuits announced the expansion of lineup of connectorised high-frequency amplifiers to provide support even deeper into the e-band range.

Read more...
u-blox antenna offers low-power solution
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox SAM-M10Q antenna module is tailored to the needs of applications such as industrial tracking and telematics, automation and monitoring and small UAVs.

Read more...
Traco TIB 240-EX ATEX certified power supply
Conical Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The u-blox SAM-M10Q antenna module is tailored to the needs of applications such as industrial tracking and telematics, automation and monitoring and small UAVs.

Read more...
Multi-mode LTE Cat 4 module for global coverage
RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LARA-L6004D module supports 18 LTE bands plus 3G/2G fallback, and has an uplink data rate of up to 50 Mbit/s and a downlink data rate of up to 150 Mbit/s.

Read more...
Programmable Bluetooth low-energy wireless SoC
EBV Electrolink Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next-gen BlueNRG-LPS SoC, a Bluetooth low-energy 5.3 enabled device, can precisely estimate movement and location with centimetre accuracy.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved