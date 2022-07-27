Connectivity for the future with new SIMCom modules

The global sunsetting of 2G technology is creating a massive void in the industrial communications sector, which is set to being filled by SIMCom’s new low-cost 4G modules.

Both the A7672E and the A7682E modules are LTE Cat 1 4G compliant and support wireless communication modes of LTE-FDD/GSM/GPRS/EDGE. These affordable modules support a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.

The A7682E and A7672E modules are unique in that they fall back to 2G in the absence of a 4G signal, thus avoiding the costs associated with providing 3G technology onboard.

The A7672E is compatible with both the SIM7000/SIM7070 series and the SIM800A/SIM800F series, which enables smooth migration from 2G/NB/Cat M products to LTE Cat 1 products, while the A7682E is compatible with the SIM800C and the SIM868 series of GSM/GPRS modules, which enables smooth migration from 2G products to LTE products.

