Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

High-speed high-density connectors from Withwave

27 July 2022 Interconnection

Withwave has released a series of high-speed high density open-pin field array connectors. These connectors have excellent higher bandwidth applications and are capable of data throughput of up to 56&nbps;Gbps NRZ and 112&nbps;Gbps PAM4.

The two product connector types HSB01 and HSB00 have high pin counts of 292 and 418 contacts respectively, and pin pitches of 0,9 and 1,0&nbps;mm respectively. The connectors are designed based on surface-mount BGA pin design technology.

The connectors have excellent insertion and return loss performance, exhibit low crosstalk noise and the designs of the connectors minimise impedance discontinuities.

Typical applications include telecommunications and embedded data transmission, connections in data servers and storage devices, industrial controls and electronic test and measurement.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Build a high-speed board-to-board mated set in under a minute
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
The latest implementation of Samtec’s Solutionator now covers the high-speed board-to-board products with the High-Speed Board-to-Board Solutionator to present a full mated set solution.

Read more...
Low-PIM cable assembly application considerations
RF Design Interconnection
Given the diverse range of applications for coaxial cable assemblies, these cables are not one-size-fits-all. This article discusses three main types, low-PIM, low-loss, and phase-stable coaxial cable assemblies.

Read more...
Short body USB-A with no compromise on performance
Electrocomp Interconnection
The all-new USB1125 connector from GCT with a minimal PCB footprint of just 13mm2 is 25% smaller than full-size equivalents.

Read more...
The new VITA 90 landing page
Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new landing page for the small form factor VITA 90 standard comprising rugged modules with a focus on size, weight and power.

Read more...
Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3163 is a miniature digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 2,0 to 18 GHz frequency range, housed in a 6 mm plastic QFN package.

Read more...
Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3172 is a digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 20 MHz to 8 GHz frequency range, housed in a connectorised, shielded module.

Read more...
The new VITA 90 landing page
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new landing page for the small form factor VITA 90 standard comprising rugged modules with a focus on size, weight and power.

Read more...
New precision standoffs for ultra-rugged applications
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new precision PCB standoffs used to either separate printed circuit boards, or to create space between the PCB and the mounting chassis.

Read more...
Phase-stable cable assemblies operate up to 50 GHz
RF Design Interconnection
The Lab-Flex T series from Smiths Interconnect are low-loss high-frequency cables that have minimal phase change with changing temperature and flexure.

Read more...
Samtec has reorganised its AcceleRate products online
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec recently reorganised its family of AcceleRate products into one webpage to enable easier browsing and comparison of products when trying to find the best high-performance solution for the given application.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved