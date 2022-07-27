High-speed high-density connectors from Withwave

27 July 2022 Interconnection

Withwave has released a series of high-speed high density open-pin field array connectors. These connectors have excellent higher bandwidth applications and are capable of data throughput of up to 56&nbps;Gbps NRZ and 112&nbps;Gbps PAM4.

The two product connector types HSB01 and HSB00 have high pin counts of 292 and 418 contacts respectively, and pin pitches of 0,9 and 1,0&nbps;mm respectively. The connectors are designed based on surface-mount BGA pin design technology.

The connectors have excellent insertion and return loss performance, exhibit low crosstalk noise and the designs of the connectors minimise impedance discontinuities.

Typical applications include telecommunications and embedded data transmission, connections in data servers and storage devices, industrial controls and electronic test and measurement.

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





