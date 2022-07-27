Categories

Cellular module with embedded SIM

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

u-blox has announced the SARA-R500E, its first cellular module with an embedded SIM (eSIM). Offering LTE-M connectivity, SARA-R500E is designed for size-constrained applications with high requirements in terms of robustness and security, such as connected healthcare and asset trackers.

The eSIM embedded in the SARA-R500E offers product developers and end users important advantages. eSIMs are more robust than standard plastic SIMs and cannot be stolen or removed, increasing the security of the device. By doing away with the components required to hold and connect plastic SIM cards, they enable smaller devices, reduce the bill of material and simplify manufacturing. Finally, SARA-R500E streamlines sourcing by offering the module, data plans, and the SIM from one supplier.

The module also offers the option to access u-blox’s MQTT Anywhere service, which reduces bandwidth requirements for cellular data transfer, saving costs and power. u-blox services are also available: AssistNow for real-time GNSS assistance data, and CellLocate, for cellular network-based positioning.

SARA-R500E is pin-to-pin compatible with all the other modules in the SARA family and uses the SARA-R5 AT command interface, making it easy to drop the SARA-R500E into existing designs.

Using an eSIM allows product developers to design tightly sealed devices that meet the demanding IP67 and IP68 criteria. This makes the module ideal for rugged IoT applications such as smart meters, surveillance cameras, and environmental sensors.


