Samsung launches GDDR6 RAM module

Samsung has announced the industry’s first 16-gigabit (Gb) Graphics Double Data Rate 6 (GDDR6) DRAM featuring 24-gigabit-per-second (Gbps) processing speeds. Built on Samsung’s third-generation 10-nm-class process using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology, the new memory is designed to significantly advance the graphics performance of artificial intelligence-based applications and high-performance computing (HPC) systems as well as next-generation commercial units like graphics cards and laptops.

“The explosion of data now being driven by AI and the metaverse is pushing the need for greater graphics capabilities that can process massive data sets simultaneously, at extremely high speeds,” said Daniel Lee, executive vice president of the memory product planning team at Samsung. “With our industry-first 24 Gbps GDDR6 now sampling, we look forward to validating the graphics DRAM on next-generation GPU platforms to bring it to market in time to meet an onslaught of new demand.”

Engineered with an innovative circuit design and a highly advanced insulating material (High-K Metal Gate; HKMG) that minimises current leakage, Samsung’s GDDR6 will deliver 30% faster speeds compared to the previous 18 Gbps product and will be capable of data transfer up to 1,1 TB of data per second.

