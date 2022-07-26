Quectel masterclass: IoT device application development

27 July 2022 News

Quectel has announced the latest masterclass in a series of technical webinars which feature a highly skilled team of field application engineers. Join speakers from ST, Microsoft and Quectel to learn how to speed up time to mass market for IoT devices while also maintaining low power consumption and high performance in the masterclass titled “Accelerate wireless IoT device application development with Azure RTOS on STM32 MCUs”.

There are many IoT devices and applications each of which places different requirements on processing power, memory, peripherals, sensors and actuators. For IoT devices, it is also important that the power consumption is low, and the data is secure. The session will reveal how the three companies are helping customers quickly build edge to cloud IoT prototypes, speed up customer mass production and scale up their deployments.

The masterclass will take place on Friday 12 August at 7 a.m. (CAT).

To register for the masterclass, visit https://www2.quectel.com/l/467361/2022-07-26/dxfvtx

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





