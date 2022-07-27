Categories

Anritsu announce a test solution for PCIe 5.0

27 July 2022 Test & Measurement

Granite River Labs (GRL) and Anritsu Corporation have announced that their jointly developed PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 automated test solution has been approved by PCI-SIG for “gold suite” product compliance testing. The solution combines Anritsu’s Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A BERT series with GRL’s PCIe 5.0 CEM specification receiver and PLL peaking and bandwidth test automation software. The Anritsu and GRL solution offers product developers a fast and flexible way to test PCIe 5.0 host and add-in card designs with any Tektronix or Keysight real-time oscilloscope. The solution complements GRL’s PCIe 5.0 CEM transmitter test automation software, also approved by the PCI-SIG for “gold suite” compliance testing, and PCIe 5.0 base specification receiver software.

Built in PPGs (pulse pattern generators) and error detectors (EDs) allow the MP1900A BERT to generate high-quality waveforms with low intrinsic jitter (115 fs). The instrument also features an integrated jitter generation source and a CM-I/DM-I/white-noise generation source. Along with compliance tests, margin tests, and troubleshooting, the unit also supports a variety of other applications, including link training and link training status state machine (LTSSM) analysis functions.

In addition to testing PAM4 optical modules, SERDES, and other technologies used by data centre 200G/400G/800G Ethernet systems, the MP1900A BERT also tests PCIe 6.0 (PAM4 32 Gbaud) devices under development to ensure compliance with the latest PCI-SIG standard. This allows enterprises to keep the cost of test infrastructure under control.


