Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Galleon releases a rugged 100GbE recorder

27 July 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

The XSR 100GbE recorder is the latest addition to Galleon Embedded Computing’s line-up of innovative military embedded solutions. With its rugged design and ground-breaking 100GbE interface, this recorder is perfect for deployed applications such as unmanned systems, airborne pods, and other military vehicles. Its versatile recording capabilities make it ideal for various uses such as high-speed sensor recording, audio and video recording, as well as surveillance and reconnaissance support.

The XSR 100GbE recorder’s rugged design can withstand harsh environmental conditions while still delivering consistent performance, functionality, and reliability. Removable data modules (RDM'S) make it easy to off-load recorded data, and its dual-layer ‘data-at-rest’ encryption ensures that any recorded data is kept secure.

Cory Grosklags, president of Galleon Embedded Computing, states, “We are excited to offer the jump to 100GbE in the XSR family of products. As the data I/O requirements continue to grow, Galleon continues to introduce cutting-edge technologies into the rugged deployment market space.”


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Fax: +27 21 975 6456
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Concurrent Technologies launches a new 3U VPX plug in card
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
This new board is a key addition to the Concurrent portfolio that enables more deterministic networking, with features like precision time protocol, and also adds capabilities to significantly improve AI inferencing and image processing performance.

Read more...
AMD Xilinx online training: Vivaldo ML tools
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
The webinar will explore the features of SystemVerilog that are useful for RTL synthesis using Vivado ML Tools and how the RTL SystemVerilog language constructs have been optimised for productivity and reliability.

Read more...
Samsung launches GDDR6 RAM module
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
The DRAM is capable of 24 Gbps processing speeds and will significantly advance the graphics performance of AI-based applications and high-performance computing.

Read more...
Qualcomm AI stack: a unified AI software solution
Future Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
Qualcomm has bundled all its AI software offerings into a single package called the Qualcomm AI Stack which will assist developers in deploying AI applications.

Read more...
ADLINK launches NVIDIA Jetson-based vision system
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The EOS-JNX-I is a next-generation AI vision system that uses the new NVIDIA module as an optimised development platform that simplifies AI to the edge.

Read more...
Quectel announces high-performance 5G smart module
iCorp Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The SG560D, an Android smart module that combines 5G and artificial intelligence, is suitable for complex applications such as in-vehicle infotainment and industrial handheld devices.

Read more...
Half-duplex transceiver for RS-485
Vepac Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
The new enhanced transceiver is designed for RS-485 data bus networks and is fully compliant with the TIA/EIA-485A standard.

Read more...
16-port USB 3.0 SuperSpeed controller
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Interconnection
The SBX-DUB is a peripheral slot board for CompactPCI and is equipped with four individual USB 3.0 ports on the front panel and another 12 USB 3.0 ports via a connector on the backplane.

Read more...
ST releases first automotive IMU with embedded ML
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
Smart driving moves another step closer to high levels of automation with STMicroelectronics’ new machine learning core.

Read more...
Rugged plug-in card ideal for sensor-based systems
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
Concurrent Technologies’ new processor board provides high performance for I/O sensor device needs.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved