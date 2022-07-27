Galleon releases a rugged 100GbE recorder

The XSR 100GbE recorder is the latest addition to Galleon Embedded Computing’s line-up of innovative military embedded solutions. With its rugged design and ground-breaking 100GbE interface, this recorder is perfect for deployed applications such as unmanned systems, airborne pods, and other military vehicles. Its versatile recording capabilities make it ideal for various uses such as high-speed sensor recording, audio and video recording, as well as surveillance and reconnaissance support.
The XSR 100GbE recorder’s rugged design can withstand harsh environmental conditions while still delivering consistent performance, functionality, and reliability. Removable data modules (RDM'S) make it easy to off-load recorded data, and its dual-layer ‘data-at-rest’ encryption ensures that any recorded data is kept secure.
Cory Grosklags, president of Galleon Embedded Computing, states, “We are excited to offer the jump to 100GbE in the XSR family of products. As the data I/O requirements continue to grow, Galleon continues to introduce cutting-edge technologies into the rugged deployment market space.”
