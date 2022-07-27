Categories

Flexible 4G/LTE PCB antenna

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The FXUB62 from Taoglas is a flexible 4G/LTE PCB antenna that operates from 698 to 3 GHz. This linearly polarised antenna provides a peak gain of 5 dBi with an efficiency of more than 45%. It has been designed to cover all cellular, 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi, ISM, and AGPS bands.

The antenna can handle an input power of up to 5 W and has a VSWR of less than 5,2:1. It is available in a self-adhesive 3M package that measures 96,0 x 21,0 x 0,2 mm and has an I-PEX MHF1 connector with a 150 mm RF cable attached.

The omni-directional antenna has a return loss of between 9,7 and 10,7 dB and can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 85°C. The antenna is ideal for wearable healthcare devices, point of sale terminals, and handheld device applications.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


