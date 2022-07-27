The FXUB62 from Taoglas is a flexible 4G/LTE PCB antenna that operates from 698 to 3 GHz. This linearly polarised antenna provides a peak gain of 5 dBi with an efficiency of more than 45%. It has been designed to cover all cellular, 2,4 GHz Wi-Fi, ISM, and AGPS bands.
The antenna can handle an input power of up to 5 W and has a VSWR of less than 5,2:1. It is available in a self-adhesive 3M package that measures 96,0 x 21,0 x 0,2 mm and has an I-PEX MHF1 connector with a 150 mm RF cable attached.
The omni-directional antenna has a return loss of between 9,7 and 10,7 dB and can operate in a temperature range of -40 to 85°C. The antenna is ideal for wearable healthcare devices, point of sale terminals, and handheld device applications.
Quectel 4G SMD antenna iCorp Technologies
This wideband LTE/cellular/CDMA SMT antenna from Quectel, operating in the frequency range from 698 to 960 MHz and 1710 to 2690 MHz, delivers high efficiency in all bands when mounted to the device host PCB.
Earn helium when devices connect to your hotspot Otto Wireless Solutions
Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.
Cellular module with embedded SIM RF Design
The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox has an embedded SIM and offers product developers an integrated, robust, and secure solution to connect IoT applications to the cellular network.
5G-CARMEN project creates 600 km corridor
The project has demonstrated the capability of autonomous vehicles to leverage the 5G cellular network to provide a multi-tenant platform with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.
GNSS receiver module to extend runtime by 500% iCorp Technologies
Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.