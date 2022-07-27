650 W fast recovery diodes

Rohm has released its 4th-generation 650 V fast recovery diodes (FRDs), balancing forward voltage and reverse-recovery time for high-power industrial and consumer equipment including air conditioners and electric vehicle charging stations.
Two series have been released; The RFL series has a nominally low forward voltage and reduces Vf by approximately 3,2% compared to the existing RFN series, while the RFS series is a high-speed diode which reduces Vf by 17,9% compared to the existing RFUH series. All diodes in the series can be operated at a temperature of up 170°C and are available in TO-247 packaging.
The diodes have been developed to be used as free-wheeling diodes in three-phase inverters, bridge rectifiers for fast switching isolation transformers and as fly-back diodes in power factor correctors.
The top choice for micro inverter designs Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Power devices based on silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies from Infineon are the smart choice for micro inverter designs.
Read more...Wireless charging IC solution TRX Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The WLC1115 transmitter controller IC is the first highly integrated product of the new WLC family of controllers from Infineon for applications in inductive wireless charging.
Read more...1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.
Read more...New low-cost 60 W PSU Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new VCB60 series of 60 W PSUs from XP Power addresses the need for high-quality easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points.
Read more...Fully programmable motor controllers Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX IMD70xA programmable motor controllers from Infineon are now available in one package to power the next generation of battery-powered applications.
Read more...New power converter family from Traco Conical Technologies
Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power has announced the release of their new TMR 12WI converter family featuring isolated 12W DC/DC converter modules with regulated outputs.
Read more...Bourns releases new series of power inductors Electrocomp
Power Electronics / Power Management
Constructed with a magnetic-silica coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding to provide effective shielding, these inductors release lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded inductors.