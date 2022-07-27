Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



650 W fast recovery diodes

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Rohm has released its 4th-generation 650 V fast recovery diodes (FRDs), balancing forward voltage and reverse-recovery time for high-power industrial and consumer equipment including air conditioners and electric vehicle charging stations.

Two series have been released; The RFL series has a nominally low forward voltage and reduces Vf by approximately 3,2% compared to the existing RFN series, while the RFS series is a high-speed diode which reduces Vf by 17,9% compared to the existing RFUH series. All diodes in the series can be operated at a temperature of up 170°C and are available in TO-247 packaging.

The diodes have been developed to be used as free-wheeling diodes in three-phase inverters, bridge rectifiers for fast switching isolation transformers and as fly-back diodes in power factor correctors.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Fax: +27 11 466 1577
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components (SA)


