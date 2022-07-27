Quectel 4G SMD antenna

With its peak efficiency of 74%, it is ideal for all 4G/LTE applications, and it also supports worldwide Cat M and NB-IoT frequency bands. Dimensions of the antenna are 42 x 10 x 3 mm and they are supplied on tape and reel for high-volume production applications.

This wideband LTE/cellular/CDMA SMT antenna from Quectel is suitable for 4G, 3G and 2G applications. Operating in the frequency range from 698 to 960 MHz and 1710 to 2690 MHz it delivers high efficiency in all bands when mounted to the device host PCB using conventional PCB reflow process.

With the gradual withdrawal of 2G/3G networks from the market, LPWA has attracted extensive attention from many IoT manufacturers for its low power consumption, long standby time, and low cost.The new 4G/LTE antenna from Taoglas is a flexible antenna operating over the frequency range from 698 MHz to 3 GHz, and which provides a peak gain of 5 dBi.Quectel has announced the latest masterclass in a series of technical webinars titled “Accelerate wireless IoT device application development with Azure RTOS on STM32 MCUs”.Qorvo has announced the DWM3001C, a fully integrated ultra-wideband (UWB) module that enables robust UWB implementation in factory, warehouse, automation and safety systems.Otto Wireless Solutions has announced the A150000 RAK Hotspot Helium Miner v2 which earns helium when devices connect as well as for validating wireless coverage delivered by peers on the network.With the global phasing out of 2G, SIMCom’s new low-cost 4G modules are looking to future-proof your designs by replacing the older 2G modules.The SARA-R500E LTE-M module from u-blox has an embedded SIM and offers product developers an integrated, robust, and secure solution to connect IoT applications to the cellular network.The project has demonstrated the capability of autonomous vehicles to leverage the 5G cellular network to provide a multi-tenant platform with the goal of enabling self-driving cars.Antenova has announced the GNSSNOVA M20071 GNSS receiver module with power consumption reduced five-fold to enable smaller tracker designs, and trackers that could run five times longer.Espressif Systems has introduced the ESP32-C5, their first dual-band 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 low-energy microcontroller unit.