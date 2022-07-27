Categories

Quectel 4G SMD antenna

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

This wideband LTE/cellular/CDMA SMT antenna from Quectel is suitable for 4G, 3G and 2G applications. Operating in the frequency range from 698 to 960 MHz and 1710 to 2690 MHz it delivers high efficiency in all bands when mounted to the device host PCB using conventional PCB reflow process.

With its peak efficiency of 74%, it is ideal for all 4G/LTE applications, and it also supports worldwide Cat M and NB-IoT frequency bands. Dimensions of the antenna are 42 x 10 x 3 mm and they are supplied on tape and reel for high-volume production applications.


Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
