Miniature rotary switch series

27 July 2022 Switches, Relays & Keypads

The miniature rotary switch series (MRSS) by TE Connectivity addresses manual programming applications. These high-quality rotary DIP switches are available in size 7,7 mm square (horizontal) and 7,2 mm square (vertical) for a wide range of possible applications.

The compact design offers 50% lower profile than standard DIP switches and saves around 40% of space on the PCB. They are offered in both through-hole-mount (THT) or surface mount (SMD) packages. The rotary switches have a high reliability due to having two contact points. The MRSS switches are characterised by having a contact rating of 0,4 VA at 20 V DC or AC.

In addition to the MRS series, the MRD series provides more options for terminals as well as either hexadecimal or binary code options.

Target applications for these switches include single chip, security, lighting, machinery and telecommunication systems.


Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Electrocomp


