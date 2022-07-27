AMD Xilinx online training: Vivaldo ML tools

A webinar titled ‘Maximise design productivity using Vivaldo ML tools with SystemVerilog’ will be hosted by AMD Xilinx’s authorised training partner at 11:00 CAT on 17 August 2022.
The webinar will explore the features of SystemVerilog that are useful for RTL synthesis using Vivado ML Tools and how the RTL SystemVerilog language constructs have been optimised for productivity and reliability. The session will begin with the basic principles of RTL coding style in SystemVerilog, then will focus on the language features that allow FPGA hardware designers to work efficiently while at the same time avoiding synthesis pitfalls.
The 1-hour webinar will conclude with a Q&A session.
Concurrent Technologies launches a new 3U VPX plug in card Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
This new board is a key addition to the Concurrent portfolio that enables more deterministic networking, with features like precision time protocol, and also adds capabilities to significantly improve AI inferencing and image processing performance.
Read more...Galleon releases a rugged 100GbE recorder Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The XSR 100GbE recorder is the latest addition to Galleon Embedded Computing’s line-up of innovative military embedded solutions and is perfect for applications in unmanned systems, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Read more...New high current through-hole inductors EBV Electrolink
Passive Components
Vishay has released a high current, through-hole inductor for use in high current and high temperature applications, DC/DC converters, high current differential chokes and inverters.
Read more...Samsung launches GDDR6 RAM module EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
The DRAM is capable of 24 Gbps processing speeds and will significantly advance the graphics performance of AI-based applications and high-performance computing.
Read more...Mastering the MicroBlaze processor EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
AMD-Xilinx and Adiuvo will present a hands-on workshop on using the MicroBlaze processor on the Spartan-7 evaluation kit to create, develop and deploy an FPGA solution.