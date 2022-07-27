Concurrent Technologies launches a new 3U VPX plug in card

27 July 2022

This new I/O intensive processor is targeted for use in a variety of situational awareness and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) applications that need a combination of general-purpose processing augmented with image processing and artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration.

The TR K9x/6sd-RCx is based on an 11th Gen Intel core processor which has up to four CPU cores mated with 16 Gbytes of soldered DDR4 DRAM with in-band error correction code (ECC) for high-performance general-purpose computing tasks. The Intel Iris Xe graphics integrated into the product adds up to 96 execution units for AI and acceleration when utilised by an OpenCL, oneAPI or OpenVINO application.

Extra processing or I/O can be included within a single slot via the onboard XMC site which means that the product can be easily reconfigured for specific application needs. Connectivity to the XMC site and the backplane data and expansion plane connections is via a PCIe switch, allowing for SWaP-optimised multi-processor solutions without the need for a separate PCIe switch. In addition, TR K9x/6sd-RCx supports several rear connections for easy development and deployment including Ethernet, DisplayPort and USB.

One of the advantages of the product being designed in alignment with the SOSA technical standard is that the rear I/O connections are defined on the backplane, allowing customers to easily realise technology transitions and extend product life cycles.

This new board is a key addition to the Concurrent portfolio of Intel processor-based solutions. It enables more deterministic networking, with features like precision time protocol, and adds capabilities to significantly improve AI inferencing and image processing performance.

