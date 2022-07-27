ST and Volkswagen to co-develop an SoC

27 July 2022 News

CARIAD, the software unit of Volkswagen Group, together with STMicroelectronics, will shortly launch the joint development of an automotive system-on-chip (SoC). The co-developed SoC will aim to complement ST’s high-performance Stellar microcontroller family.

Together, ST and CARIAD are developing perfectly tailored hardware for connectivity, energy management, and over-the-air updates, making vehicles fully software-defined, secure, and future proof. The planned cooperation targets the new generation of Volkswagen Group vehicles that will be based on the unified and scalable software platform. At the same time, the parties are moving to agree that TSMC, one of the world’s leading dedicated semiconductor foundry companies, will manufacture the SoC wafers for ST. With this move, CARIAD aims to secure the chip supply for the Volkswagen Group’s cars years in advance.

“We are about to launch a ground-breaking new cooperation model for the Volkswagen Group. With the planned direct cooperation with ST and TSMC, we are actively shaping our entire semiconductor supply chain. We’re ensuring the production of the exact chips we need for our cars and securing the supply of critical microchips for years to come,” says Murat Aksel, Volkswagen Group’s board member for purchasing. “In this way, we are setting new standards in strategic supply chain management.”

The new SoC aims to complement ST’s high-performance Stellar microcontroller family by extending its power-efficient real-time capabilities to service-oriented environments. CARIAD is contributing its specific target requirements and functionalities for the Volkswagen Group vehicles and will help extend the architecture of ST’s 32-bit Stellar Automotive microcontroller.

