Samsung begins chip production using 3 nm process technology

27 July 2022 Electronics Technology

Samsung Electronics has announced that it has started initial production of its 3-nanometre process applying Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor technology.

Multi-Bridge-Channel FET (MBCFET), Samsung’s GAA technology, defies the performance limitations of FinFET, improving power efficiency by reducing the supply voltage level, while also enhancing performance by increasing drive current capability. Samsung is starting the first application of the nanosheet transistor with semiconductor chips for high performance, low power computing applications and plans to expand to mobile processors.

“Samsung has grown rapidly as we continue to demonstrate leadership in applying next-generation technologies to manufacturing, such as the foundry industry’s first High-K metal gate, FinFET, as well as EUV. We seek to continue this leadership with the world’s first 3 nm process with the MBCFET,” said Dr. Siyoung Choi, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue active innovation in competitive technology development and build processes that help expedite achieving maturity of technology.”

Samsung’s proprietary technology utilises nanosheets with wider channels, which allow higher performance and greater energy efficiency compared to GAA technologies using nanowires with narrower channels. Utilising the 3 nm GAA technology, Samsung will be able to adjust the channel width of the nanosheet in order to optimise power usage and performance to meet various customer needs.

In addition, the design flexibility of GAA is highly advantageous for design technology co-optimisation which helps boost power, performance and area (PPA) benefits. Compared to 5nbsp;nm process, the first-generation 3nbsp;nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, while the second-generation 3nbsp;nm process is to reduce power consumption by up to 50% and improve performance by 30% while reducing surface area by 35%.

Since the third quarter of 2021, Samsung has been providing proven design infrastructure through extensive preparation with Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem partners including Ansys, Cadence, Siemens, and Synopsys, to help customers perfect their product in a reduced period of time.

This new 3 nm process technology is set to usher in a new era of more powerful devices which have a longer battery life.

