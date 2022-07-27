Categories

Avnet Abacus wins TDK European distribution gold award

27 July 2022 News

Avnet Abacus, a distributor of passive, electro-mechanical and power products and a regional business unit of Avnet, announced it is the exclusive winner of TDK’s European distribution gold award in the international volume distribution category.

‘Senten manten’ is a Japanese term that means ‘the perfect result’ or ‘full marks’. TDK uses the Senten Manten system to assess distributors on their levels of performance and collaboration with the manufacturer across four categories: business performance, inventory management, contractual terms, and operational excellence.

Together with “the ongoing very high demand for our products, good inventory management and long-term planning were also important success factors for the award in 2021,” said Dietmar Jaeger, head of TDK’s global distributor division. “Avnet Abacus has done a very good job among the international distributors, showing stable performance with good growth rates both in the long term and over the past three years.”

“We are both proud and delighted that TDK, as one of our largest partners, has once again awarded us its European distribution award,” said Rudy Van Parijs, president of Avnet Abacus. “We are growing faster than the market because we believe in providing local support, as it is important to be close to our customers. Second, we invest in additional products and higher volumes. The value of our inventory is currently about 65% higher than a year ago. Third, we provide the best logistical solutions for both our customers and our suppliers.”

Avnet Abacus is an authorised TDK distributor throughout Europe and offers TDK’s broad range of passive electronic components, including multilayer ceramic capacitors as well as aluminium electrolytic and film capacitors, ferrites and inductors, high-frequency components and modules, piezo and protection devices and sensors.


