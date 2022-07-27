Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Vicor-powered Dusty FieldPrinter robot

27 July 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

For centuries, the construction industry used two simple tools to lay out building floor plans: a tape measure and a chalk line. The tape measure and marker process are slow and prone to human error that impacts schedules and budgets. Errors cause rework, which typically accounts for 10% of the cost of a construction project.

Dusty eliminates the conventional, labour-intensive process of physically transferring building plans onto the floor with a robot programmed at the job site to automate the same task. The Dusty FieldPrinter robot loads a digital version of the floorplan and then prints the layout on the ground for features such as walls, doors, plumbing and electrical chases. This is performed at speeds roughly five times faster than a human and to within one-sixteenth of an inch to specification.

Dusty’s FieldPrinter is a battery-powered mobile robot that operates for long periods in a variety of weather conditions. It includes many different electronic devices, including sensors, drive motors and motorised components, computationally-heavy processors and a printer – all of which have different operating voltage and current requirements. The core of the FieldPrinter is designed by OLogic using power components sourced from Vicor. After trying discrete power solutions for its robot, OLogic soon discovered the benefits of changing to a modular approach to building power delivery networks (PDNs) for robots and turned to Vicor. Vicor modules, such as the ZVS buck regulator, are extremely cost-efficient given the 200 to 300 W of power they deliver and their 97% efficiency.

“The parts we’ve been using most lately are the Vicor ZVS buck regulators,” said Ted Larson, CEO of Ologic. “We use them everywhere on mobile robots now. I don’t ever have to think about, ‘Oh, I need 5 or 10 amps at 12 volts, so I’m going to go build my own supply.’ I don’t ever think that way anymore.”

With a long battery life and state-of-the-art power conversion technology supplied by Vicor, Dusty’s robotics innovation is helping digitise the construction industry.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

1600 and 3200 W high-power switching power supply series
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
The NSP-1600 and NSP-3200 high-power switched mode power supply series have been developed for better cost performance and long-term availability.

Read more...
5G to be implemented on Earth-orbiting satellites
Future Electronics News
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.

Read more...
The top choice for micro inverter designs
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Power devices based on silicon carbide and gallium nitride technologies from Infineon are the smart choice for micro inverter designs.

Read more...
650 W fast recovery diodes
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
Rohm has released its 4th-generation 650 V fast recovery diodes (FRDs), balancing forward voltage and reverse-recovery time for high-power industrial and consumer equipment including air conditioners and electric vehicle charging stations.

Read more...
Wireless charging IC solution
TRX Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The WLC1115 transmitter controller IC is the first highly integrated product of the new WLC family of controllers from Infineon for applications in inductive wireless charging.

Read more...
Real-time monitoring of solar power stations
Otto Wireless Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
WLink’s 3G/4G routers remotely monitor and manage power stations in real-time and perform fault diagnosis, power prediction and a daily maintenance routine.

Read more...
1,5 A LDO linear regulator from TI
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.

Read more...
eFuse with transient overcurrent blanking timer
RS Components (SA) Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS25981xx family of eFuses from Texas Instruments is a robust defence against overloads, short circuits, voltage surges and excessive inrush current.

Read more...
New low-cost 60 W PSU
Vepac Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The new VCB60 series of 60 W PSUs from XP Power addresses the need for high-quality easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points.

Read more...
Qualcomm AI stack: a unified AI software solution
Future Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
Qualcomm has bundled all its AI software offerings into a single package called the Qualcomm AI Stack which will assist developers in deploying AI applications.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved