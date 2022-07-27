Digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank

27 July 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The AM3163 is a miniature digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 2,0 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device provides three separate filter bands each with 16 low-pass and 16 high-pass tuning states for independent control of both the centre frequency and bandwidth, as well as a low-loss filter bypass path. The filter bank is housed in a tiny 6 mm plastic quad-flat no-leads (QFN) package.

The AM3163 also offers on-chip power and control line filtering to help reduce component count while offering maximum space savings. The filter bank operates in the temperature range of -40 to 85°C, making it suitable for demanding applications.

This chip is an excellent front-end for a receiver providing valuable flexibility for tuning centre frequency and bandwidth. Its small size, weight, and power consumption make it an attractive choice for applications requiring low SWaP components.

Credit(s)

RFiber Solutions





