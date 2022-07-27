The AM3163 is a miniature digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 2,0 to 18 GHz frequency range. The device provides three separate filter bands each with 16 low-pass and 16 high-pass tuning states for independent control of both the centre frequency and bandwidth, as well as a low-loss filter bypass path. The filter bank is housed in a tiny 6 mm plastic quad-flat no-leads (QFN) package.
The AM3163 also offers on-chip power and control line filtering to help reduce component count while offering maximum space savings. The filter bank operates in the temperature range of -40 to 85°C, making it suitable for demanding applications.
This chip is an excellent front-end for a receiver providing valuable flexibility for tuning centre frequency and bandwidth. Its small size, weight, and power consumption make it an attractive choice for applications requiring low SWaP components.
Analog-tuneable notch filter bank from Atlanta Micro
The AM3170 is an analog-tuneable notch filter bank with notches from 6,0 to 18,0 GHz. It provides an excellent filtering solution for receivers or transceivers requiring flexible centre frequency removal, high dynamic range and low SWaP.
Bidirectional amplifier basics
A bidirectional amplifier (BDA) is an active RF device that is widely used in a variety of telecommunication, radar, and other RF sensing applications. Although conceptually a bidirectional amplifier ...
Expected adoption of Wi-Fi 6 routers for the smart home
We’ve all been there, working from home or on a Zoom call and then suddenly the computer freezes and everything stops working. In today’s new normal of hybrid work, having a stable and reliable Wi-Fi connection is table stakes.
MT8000A validated for testing of sub-6 GHz cells
Anritsu Corporation has announced that its radio communications test station MT8000A has been validated by Qualcomm Technologies and is now supported by the Qualcomm Development Acceleration Resource ...
Key considerations for Wi-Fi standards for IoT products
Wi-Fi 6 delivers several new capabilities that will enhance product performance, reliability, or quality of service (QoS) enabling more connected products in the home, and reduced power consumption for improved battery life in battery-operated products.
Corner-placement antenna for GNSS designs
Antenova has added a new offering to its range of miniature surface mount designed (SMD) antennas and modules for GNSS applications with the Agosti, an antenna which operates with exceptional efficiency in a reduced space.
Quectel 4G SMD antenna
This wideband LTE/cellular/CDMA SMT antenna from Quectel, operating in the frequency range from 698 to 960 MHz and 1710 to 2690 MHz, delivers high efficiency in all bands when mounted to the device host PCB.
Flexible 4G/LTE PCB antenna
The new 4G/LTE antenna from Taoglas is a flexible antenna operating over the frequency range from 698 MHz to 3 GHz, and which provides a peak gain of 5 dBi.