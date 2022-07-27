Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Intel Xeon SBC for AI-powered applications

27 July 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

EKF has released its latest CompactPCI serial SBC SC9-TOCCATA. The unit is based on the 11th generation Intel Xeon processor running at a frequency of up to 4,7 GHz. Thanks to its three USB-C sockets it can flexibly control monitors or USB devices, which makes it particularly suitable for graphics-intensive applications in industry and transportation. In addition, it offers three network sockets conforming to the 2,5 Gbase-T standard for setting up complex and/or redundant network structures.

The SC9 delivers everything that is currently possible in terms of speed and performance on CompactPCI Serial. With the Intel XEON CPU of the Tiger Lake H45 platform, it delivers the highest performance level with comparatively low power dissipation, making integrated AI and deep learning functions easily attainable. Intel also guarantees operation with this processor not only for high temperatures, but for the first time down to -40°C.

The three USB Type-C sockets on the front can control either USB devices or monitors. A fourth monitor can additionally be controlled via the S40 or S48 side-cards which is ideal for demanding visualisation applications.

The SC9 can be expanded as needed with fast M.2 storage modules (NVMe, up to PCIe Gen4) or wireless functions using PCI Express Mini cards. By default, the CPCI serial SBC is equipped with 64GB DDR4 ECC RAM to be able to handle most graphics-intensive applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Fax: +27 21 975 6456
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Concurrent Technologies launches a new 3U VPX plug in card
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
This new board is a key addition to the Concurrent portfolio that enables more deterministic networking, with features like precision time protocol, and also adds capabilities to significantly improve AI inferencing and image processing performance.

Read more...
AMD Xilinx online training: Vivaldo ML tools
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
The webinar will explore the features of SystemVerilog that are useful for RTL synthesis using Vivado ML Tools and how the RTL SystemVerilog language constructs have been optimised for productivity and reliability.

Read more...
Galleon releases a rugged 100GbE recorder
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The XSR 100GbE recorder is the latest addition to Galleon Embedded Computing’s line-up of innovative military embedded solutions and is perfect for applications in unmanned systems, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Read more...
Samsung launches GDDR6 RAM module
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
The DRAM is capable of 24 Gbps processing speeds and will significantly advance the graphics performance of AI-based applications and high-performance computing.

Read more...
Qualcomm AI stack: a unified AI software solution
Future Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
Qualcomm has bundled all its AI software offerings into a single package called the Qualcomm AI Stack which will assist developers in deploying AI applications.

Read more...
ADLINK launches NVIDIA Jetson-based vision system
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The EOS-JNX-I is a next-generation AI vision system that uses the new NVIDIA module as an optimised development platform that simplifies AI to the edge.

Read more...
Quectel announces high-performance 5G smart module
iCorp Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The SG560D, an Android smart module that combines 5G and artificial intelligence, is suitable for complex applications such as in-vehicle infotainment and industrial handheld devices.

Read more...
Half-duplex transceiver for RS-485
Vepac Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
The new enhanced transceiver is designed for RS-485 data bus networks and is fully compliant with the TIA/EIA-485A standard.

Read more...
16-port USB 3.0 SuperSpeed controller
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Interconnection
The SBX-DUB is a peripheral slot board for CompactPCI and is equipped with four individual USB 3.0 ports on the front panel and another 12 USB 3.0 ports via a connector on the backplane.

Read more...
ST releases first automotive IMU with embedded ML
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
Smart driving moves another step closer to high levels of automation with STMicroelectronics’ new machine learning core.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved