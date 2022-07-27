Intel Xeon SBC for AI-powered applications

EKF has released its latest CompactPCI serial SBC SC9-TOCCATA. The unit is based on the 11th generation Intel Xeon processor running at a frequency of up to 4,7 GHz. Thanks to its three USB-C sockets it can flexibly control monitors or USB devices, which makes it particularly suitable for graphics-intensive applications in industry and transportation. In addition, it offers three network sockets conforming to the 2,5 Gbase-T standard for setting up complex and/or redundant network structures.

The SC9 delivers everything that is currently possible in terms of speed and performance on CompactPCI Serial. With the Intel XEON CPU of the Tiger Lake H45 platform, it delivers the highest performance level with comparatively low power dissipation, making integrated AI and deep learning functions easily attainable. Intel also guarantees operation with this processor not only for high temperatures, but for the first time down to -40°C.

The three USB Type-C sockets on the front can control either USB devices or monitors. A fourth monitor can additionally be controlled via the S40 or S48 side-cards which is ideal for demanding visualisation applications.

The SC9 can be expanded as needed with fast M.2 storage modules (NVMe, up to PCIe Gen4) or wireless functions using PCI Express Mini cards. By default, the CPCI serial SBC is equipped with 64GB DDR4 ECC RAM to be able to handle most graphics-intensive applications.

