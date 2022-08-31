High current low-profile power connector

Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its Amphe-PD series with two low-profile, two-way powerconnectors that have the capacity to carry high current. The Amphe-PD Mini 5,7 mm and Gen2 5,7 mm Amphe-PD can be used to transfer power from a PSU/PDU to a CPU- or GPU-based printed circuit board.

The Amphe-PD Mini 5,7 mm is designed to carry up to 120 A at 500 V DC. These connectors are available in busbar mount, right angle and vertical SMT-compatible PCB mount.

In comparison, the Gen2 5,7 mm Amphe-PD can carry a maximum current of 150 A at 500 V DC. They are available in black and red with a plastic housing and are available in vertical SMT-compatible PCB mount.

Both connectors offer wire terminations ranging from 6 to 2 AWG and can transfer power from a cable harness to PCB or other power application.

One of the drawcards of both these connectors in that they feature a small footprint, making them ideal for use in energy storage racks, data centre equipment, servers, 5G applications, HPCs and electrical devices where space is limited. They can accommodate reflow soldering or press fit termination onto a PCB.

Both these 5,7 mm connectors feature RADSOK technology for higher current, lower t-rise, less resistance, and lower mating forces. The connectors also offer a mechanical latch feature that locks the connector in the mated position. Both the Amphe-PD Mini 5,7 mm and Gen2 5,7 mm Amphe-PD are RoHS compliant and are available in UL-94 V0.

