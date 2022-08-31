Innovative enhanced connection system from Amphenol
31 August 2022
Interconnection
Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its ePower-Lite interconnection line to include a two-pole mini ePower-Lite connector with a secondary locking design that is rated to 30 A. This connector was created as a low-cost alternative for EV customers.
These robust connectors feature a lightweight plastic shell and compact design to provide weight and space savings in vehicle design. They also include HVIL and EMI shielding for safety and performance.
The connectors are touch-proof and feature a straight version plug for easy mating, as well as a four-key/keyway design to prevent incorrect mating. The ePower-Lite Mini has a minimum mating cycle of 100 times.
This connector series has a UL 94V-0 flammability rating, an IP67 rating when mated, and an operating temperature range from -40 to 125°C.
Designed for use in electric vehicles, hybrid cars, heavy equipment and forklifts, as well as by PDU, MCU and OBC manufacturers, the ePower-Lite Mini has an operating voltage of 600 V AC or 800 V DC. Specific applications include power distribution units (PDU), motor control units (MCU), battery packs and battery charging.
What is an RF launch? Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
As signal speeds increase, each part of the signal path getting to and from the device needs to work to higher frequencies, and strategies that worked in the past no longer suffice. A Samtec webinar will demystify this topic.
Read more...The new VITA 90 landing page
Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new landing page for the small form factor VITA 90 standard comprising rugged modules with a focus on size, weight and power.
Read more...The new VITA 90 landing page Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Samtec has launched its new landing page for the small form factor VITA 90 standard comprising rugged modules with a focus on size, weight and power.