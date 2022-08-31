Innovative enhanced connection system from Amphenol

31 August 2022

Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its ePower-Lite interconnection line to include a two-pole mini ePower-Lite connector with a secondary locking design that is rated to 30 A. This connector was created as a low-cost alternative for EV customers.

These robust connectors feature a lightweight plastic shell and compact design to provide weight and space savings in vehicle design. They also include HVIL and EMI shielding for safety and performance.

The connectors are touch-proof and feature a straight version plug for easy mating, as well as a four-key/keyway design to prevent incorrect mating. The ePower-Lite Mini has a minimum mating cycle of 100 times.

This connector series has a UL 94V-0 flammability rating, an IP67 rating when mated, and an operating temperature range from -40 to 125°C.

Designed for use in electric vehicles, hybrid cars, heavy equipment and forklifts, as well as by PDU, MCU and OBC manufacturers, the ePower-Lite Mini has an operating voltage of 600 V AC or 800 V DC. Specific applications include power distribution units (PDU), motor control units (MCU), battery packs and battery charging.

