Enhanced fibre optic interconnection series

31 August 2022

Amphenol Industrial Operations has enhanced its Amphe-Lite connector series to meet the increasing demand of fibre optic interconnection applications in the medical, oil and gas, security and grid industries. Amphe-Lite fibre optic termini transmit an optical laser at high speed with high reliability. The connectors are EMI/RFI immune and are therefore suitable for digital data transmission in harsh environments.

Designed to connect fibre optic channels by providing precise alignment, tight contact and strong protection, this interconnection solution is light weight for applications where total system weight is a factor. The Amphe-Lite connectors feature an acceptable insertion loss when the distance is over 1 km, while offering both 200 and 600 MHz/km of bandwidth to allow transmission of huge volumes of data.

These versatile connectors are shock and vibration resistant and can withstand 500 mating cycles. The Amphe-Lite fibre optic termini are compatible with MIL-DTL-38999 shell and have excellent adaptability in a size 16 cavity. They are designed and manufactured to be equivalent to MIL-PRF-29504/4&5.

This enhanced connector series features a ceramic alignment sleeve that ensures accurate fibre to fibre alignment, and the contacts are spring-loaded to ensure consistent mating. Connector sockets have a threaded protective shroud that is manufactured from rugged plastics to help withstand industrial environments.

