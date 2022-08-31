The 25th European microwave week is a six-day international event combining the European microwave conference, the European microwave integrated circuits conference, the European radar conference, workshops and short courses, and an international trade show.

Nepcon exhibition will feature industry players in the SMT, testing technologies, intelligent manufacturing, and equipment and supporting industries for electronics manufacturing, and this year will focus on the concept of ‘Electronics 4.0 Insider’.

Silicon Labs will be hosting its third virtual ‘Works With’ conference which is the premier developer conference for building the skills to create impactful connected devices and brings together the technology brands, device manufacturers, alliances, designers, wireless standards and ecosystem providers that are leading the way towards a more unified wireless experience.

The Women in Semiconductor Hardware (WISH) is an annual technical conference showcasing industry luminaries, entrepreneurs, and university women in STEM. While the event offers a platform for women, it is open to all.

The global next generation advanced batteries US market was estimated at $72,9 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach $367,6 million by 2026.Altron Arrow recently signed a new distribution agreement with Fibocom, advancing its commitment to providing best-practice solutions for the IoT industry.The Baden-Württemberg-based family-owned company closed the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2022, with sales of €2,288 billion.STMicroelectronics and Volkswagen’s CARIAD will be co-developing an automotive system-on-a-chip to be used for future software-defined vehicles.The ISOCELL sensor, with a pixel size of 0,56 µm, enables more accurate and quicker auto-focusing and can reduce the module area by 20%.The distributor continues to deliver strong performance and growth fuelled by exceptional technical and commercial competency.The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.Save the date: Infineon will be hosting a webinar titled ‘developing versatile IoT solutions with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth’.Quectel has announced the latest masterclass in a series of technical webinars titled “Accelerate wireless IoT device application development with Azure RTOS on STM32 MCUs”.The repurchase programme took place over the period from 11 to 15 July 2022 and saw ST repurchasing 210 462 ordinary shares.