Events
31 August 2022
News
WISH 2022 Conference
13 September
Santa Clara Convention Centre, USA
The Women in Semiconductor Hardware (WISH) is an annual technical conference showcasing industry luminaries, entrepreneurs, and university women in STEM. While the event offers a platform for women, it is open to all.
Register at https://designthesolution.org/event/2022-wli-wish-conference/
Works With Conference
13-15 September
Silicon Labs will be hosting its third virtual ‘Works With’ conference which is the premier developer conference for building the skills to create impactful connected devices and brings together the technology brands, device manufacturers, alliances, designers, wireless standards and ecosystem providers that are leading the way towards a more unified wireless experience.
Register at https://workswith.silabs.com/page/2132309/
Nepcon Vietnam 2022
14-16 September
I.C.E. Hanoi, Vietnam
Nepcon exhibition will feature industry players in the SMT, testing technologies, intelligent manufacturing, and equipment and supporting industries for electronics manufacturing, and this year will focus on the concept of ‘Electronics 4.0 Insider’.
Register at https://www.nepconvietnam.com/
European Microwave Week
25-30 September
Milano Convention Centre, Italy
The 25th European microwave week is a six-day international event combining the European microwave conference, the European microwave integrated circuits conference, the European radar conference, workshops and short courses, and an international trade show.
Register at www.eumweek.com
Further reading:
Global advanced batteries market to reach $2,5 billion by 2026
News
The global next generation advanced batteries US market was estimated at $72,9 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach $367,6 million by 2026.
Read more...
Partnership announcement between Altron Arrow and Fibocom
Altron Arrow
News
Altron Arrow recently signed a new distribution agreement with Fibocom, advancing its commitment to providing best-practice solutions for the IoT industry.
Read more...
ebm-papst Group achieves record sales
RS Components (SA)
News
The Baden-Württemberg-based family-owned company closed the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2022, with sales of €2,288 billion.
Read more...
ST and Volkswagen to co-develop an SoC
Altron Arrow
News
STMicroelectronics and Volkswagen’s CARIAD will be co-developing an automotive system-on-a-chip to be used for future software-defined vehicles.
Read more...
Samsung unveils new image sensor with industry’s smallest pixel size
EBV Electrolink
News
The ISOCELL sensor, with a pixel size of 0,56 µm, enables more accurate and quicker auto-focusing and can reduce the module area by 20%.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins TDK European distribution gold award
Avnet Abacus
News
The distributor continues to deliver strong performance and growth fuelled by exceptional technical and commercial competency.
Read more...
5G to be implemented on Earth-orbiting satellites
Future Electronics
News
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.
Read more...
Cut development time on IoT solutions
TRX Electronics
News
Save the date: Infineon will be hosting a webinar titled ‘developing versatile IoT solutions with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth’.
Read more...
Quectel masterclass: IoT device application development
iCorp Technologies
News
Quectel has announced the latest masterclass in a series of technical webinars titled “Accelerate wireless IoT device application development with Azure RTOS on STM32 MCUs”.
Read more...
ST announces status of common share repurchase programme
News
The repurchase programme took place over the period from 11 to 15 July 2022 and saw ST repurchasing 210 462 ordinary shares.
Read more...