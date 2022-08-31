Clearing the Static: Staying grounded

31 August 2022 News



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

To have effective ESD control, continuous testing and measuring is important. Grounding products and testing equipment must be used to verify the correct functioning of static control systems within a working environment.

One of the primary causes of static charge generation is people: we are constantly moving around and interacting with objects around us, building up a static charge. Grounding systems are used to ensure that components, personnel, and any other conductors are kept at the same relative electrical potential to prevent ESD events. Some key elements that form part of an effective grounding system are:

Workstation grounding

• ESD common grounding point: an electrical junction where all ESD grounds are connected to via grounding cords.

• Work surface bench mats: grounded dissipative bench mats with a resistivity of 1x109 or less.

• Static dissipative floor or floor mat: to avoid static build-up when walking, consider ESD floor mats, vinyl, epoxy or paint in the ESD protected area.

• Grounding testers: used to test your workstation before, during and consistently after the installation of your ESD grounding system.

Personnel grounding devices

• Wrist straps: a conductive elastic band or metallic expendable strap comprising of a conductive inner surface.

• Heel/foot grounders or ESD shoes: frequently used where the technician needs more freedom of movement. Conductive shoes or foot grounders need to be worn on both feet.

• Clothing and gloves: static dissipative clothing and gloves prevent dangerous static fields from interacting with components and causing damage.

• Chairs: when personnel sit or stand up, static charge is generated. To prevent this, ESD chairs with a resistance to ground of less than 1x1010 Ω are recommended.

Actum Group is a specialised importer and distributor of industrial and electronic products in South and Southern Africa.

For more information contact Actum Group on +27 11 608 3001 or email [email protected]

Credit(s)

Actum Group





