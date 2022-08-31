Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Clearing the Static: Staying grounded

31 August 2022 News

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

To have effective ESD control, continuous testing and measuring is important. Grounding products and testing equipment must be used to verify the correct functioning of static control systems within a working environment.

One of the primary causes of static charge generation is people: we are constantly moving around and interacting with objects around us, building up a static charge. Grounding systems are used to ensure that components, personnel, and any other conductors are kept at the same relative electrical potential to prevent ESD events. Some key elements that form part of an effective grounding system are:

Workstation grounding

• ESD common grounding point: an electrical junction where all ESD grounds are connected to via grounding cords.

• Work surface bench mats: grounded dissipative bench mats with a resistivity of 1x109 or less.

• Static dissipative floor or floor mat: to avoid static build-up when walking, consider ESD floor mats, vinyl, epoxy or paint in the ESD protected area.

• Grounding testers: used to test your workstation before, during and consistently after the installation of your ESD grounding system.

Personnel grounding devices

• Wrist straps: a conductive elastic band or metallic expendable strap comprising of a conductive inner surface.

• Heel/foot grounders or ESD shoes: frequently used where the technician needs more freedom of movement. Conductive shoes or foot grounders need to be worn on both feet.

• Clothing and gloves: static dissipative clothing and gloves prevent dangerous static fields from interacting with components and causing damage.

• Chairs: when personnel sit or stand up, static charge is generated. To prevent this, ESD chairs with a resistance to ground of less than 1x1010 Ω are recommended.

Actum Group is a specialised importer and distributor of industrial and electronic products in South and Southern Africa.

For more information contact Actum Group on +27 11 608 3001 or email [email protected]


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 3001
Fax: +27 11 608 1918
Email: [email protected]
www: www.actum.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Actum Group


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Global advanced batteries market to reach $2,5 billion by 2026
News
The global next generation advanced batteries US market was estimated at $72,9 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach $367,6 million by 2026.

Read more...
Partnership announcement between Altron Arrow and Fibocom
Altron Arrow News
Altron Arrow recently signed a new distribution agreement with Fibocom, advancing its commitment to providing best-practice solutions for the IoT industry.

Read more...
ebm-papst Group achieves record sales
RS Components (SA) News
The Baden-Württemberg-based family-owned company closed the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2022, with sales of €2,288 billion.

Read more...
ST and Volkswagen to co-develop an SoC
Altron Arrow News
STMicroelectronics and Volkswagen’s CARIAD will be co-developing an automotive system-on-a-chip to be used for future software-defined vehicles.

Read more...
Samsung unveils new image sensor with industry’s smallest pixel size
EBV Electrolink News
The ISOCELL sensor, with a pixel size of 0,56 µm, enables more accurate and quicker auto-focusing and can reduce the module area by 20%.

Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins TDK European distribution gold award
Avnet Abacus News
The distributor continues to deliver strong performance and growth fuelled by exceptional technical and commercial competency.

Read more...
5G to be implemented on Earth-orbiting satellites
Future Electronics News
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.

Read more...
Cut development time on IoT solutions
TRX Electronics News
Save the date: Infineon will be hosting a webinar titled ‘developing versatile IoT solutions with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth’.

Read more...
Quectel masterclass: IoT device application development
iCorp Technologies News
Quectel has announced the latest masterclass in a series of technical webinars titled “Accelerate wireless IoT device application development with Azure RTOS on STM32 MCUs”.

Read more...
ST announces status of common share repurchase programme
News
The repurchase programme took place over the period from 11 to 15 July 2022 and saw ST repurchasing 210 462 ordinary shares.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved