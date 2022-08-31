R&D spending dominated by U.S. chip manufacturers
31 August 2022
News
American companies continue to account for more than half of the global chip industry’s total spending on research and development, according to the latest annual analysis of R&D; expenditures by IC Insights. Almost 56% of global semiconductor industry R&D; spending in 2021 was by companies headquartered in the U.S. with the largest single spender being Intel at 19% or $15,2 billion.
Figure 1 shows semiconductor R&D; expenditures by Asian-Pacific companies which includes wafer foundries, fabless chip suppliers, and integrated device manufacturers (idms), came a distant second place by exceeding just 29% of the worldwide total in 2021, followed by those based in Europe at about 8%, and Japan at nearly 7% of industry spending. The graphic shows that while R7D spending in the Americas has not increased much between 2011 and 2021, the biggest jump was by the Asia-Pacific region which saw an increase of 11,5%. This increase largely came on the back of the major decrease in spending by both the Europe- and Japan-based companies.
According to IC Insights’ 2Q22 update of the McClean Report, semiconductor companies worldwide spent 13,1% of combined sales on R&D; in 2021 ($80,5 billion) versus 15,5% ($50,8 billion) in 2011. In terms of R&D; expenditures as a percent of semiconductor sales, companies headquartered in the Americas region had the largest ratio at 16,9% in 2021. Next were European companies who spent about 14,4% of their combined chip revenues on R&D, the Japanese region spent 11,5% of sales, and the Asia-Pacific region brought up the rear with a total spend ratio of only 9,8% of sales for 2021.
Semiconductor companies based in Taiwan which includes wafer foundries, like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, accounted for 14,4% of the industry’s total R&D; expenditures in 2021 (about $11,7 billion). IC Insights’ also reports that South Korean suppliers which include Samsung represented 11,9% ($9,9 billion) of global semiconductor R&D; spending.
Further reading:
Global advanced batteries market to reach $2,5 billion by 2026
News
The global next generation advanced batteries US market was estimated at $72,9 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach $367,6 million by 2026.
Read more...
Partnership announcement between Altron Arrow and Fibocom
Altron Arrow
News
Altron Arrow recently signed a new distribution agreement with Fibocom, advancing its commitment to providing best-practice solutions for the IoT industry.
Read more...
ebm-papst Group achieves record sales
RS Components (SA)
News
The Baden-Württemberg-based family-owned company closed the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2022, with sales of €2,288 billion.
Read more...
ST and Volkswagen to co-develop an SoC
Altron Arrow
News
STMicroelectronics and Volkswagen’s CARIAD will be co-developing an automotive system-on-a-chip to be used for future software-defined vehicles.
Read more...
Samsung unveils new image sensor with industry’s smallest pixel size
EBV Electrolink
News
The ISOCELL sensor, with a pixel size of 0,56 µm, enables more accurate and quicker auto-focusing and can reduce the module area by 20%.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins TDK European distribution gold award
Avnet Abacus
News
The distributor continues to deliver strong performance and growth fuelled by exceptional technical and commercial competency.
Read more...
5G to be implemented on Earth-orbiting satellites
Future Electronics
News
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.
Read more...
Cut development time on IoT solutions
TRX Electronics
News
Save the date: Infineon will be hosting a webinar titled ‘developing versatile IoT solutions with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth’.
Read more...
Quectel masterclass: IoT device application development
iCorp Technologies
News
Quectel has announced the latest masterclass in a series of technical webinars titled “Accelerate wireless IoT device application development with Azure RTOS on STM32 MCUs”.
Read more...
ST announces status of common share repurchase programme
News
The repurchase programme took place over the period from 11 to 15 July 2022 and saw ST repurchasing 210 462 ordinary shares.
Read more...