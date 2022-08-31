EBV Elektronik wins top award

31 August 2022 News

EBV Elektronik has been recognised by STMicroelectronics as the 2021 best performing distributor in EMEA. Since 2017, EBV has been consistently awarded ST’s leading demand creation distributor in EMEA and in 2021 also took over the top spot for POS, resulting in the accolade for best performing distributor in EMEA.



Frank Wolinski (VP channel sales EMEA ST), Birgit Ziegler (supplier development manager EBV Elektronik) and Thomas Staudinger (president EBV Elektronik).

“This is a very nice success story for both companies,” said Frank Wolinski, VP channel sales EMEA at ST. “I am absolutely convinced that the trusted cooperation between our companies is the biggest differentiator and the main reason for this success. Thanks to the entire EBV team for their continuous efforts and especially for their never-ending willingness to win and grow with ST.”

“We are immensely proud to not only have held the leading position as ST’s demand creation distributor for four years running but also to take this position in POS as well,” said Thomas Staudinger, president at EBV Elektronik. “It is a clear demonstration of our reputation, technical ability, and collaborative approach that has led to us being awarded the 2021 best performing distributor in EMEA. We are confident to continue this successful relationship in the upcoming years.”

