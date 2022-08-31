Categories

Indium receives award for microdispensing paste

31 August 2022 News

Indium Corporation earned Electronics Manufacturing (EM) World’s innovation award for Indium12.8HF, a versatile solder paste engineered to deliver exceptional jetting and microdispensing performance on a variety of systems.

The EM innovation award programme recognises and celebrates excellence in the electronics industry, encouraging companies to achieve the highest standards and push the industry forward.

“We are honoured to have Indium12.8HF recognised by EM World,” said Evan Griffith, product specialist. “As miniaturisation continues its spread throughout all corners of the industry, more applications must adapt to finer pitches and smaller packages with paste deposits which may be unachievable by stencil printing. It’s critical to Indium Corporation that we produce innovative, proven products that provide solutions to the current and emerging challenges.”

Indium12.8HF is a no-clean, halogen-free solder paste that is inherently compatible with Indium Corporation’s best-selling solder paste, Indium8.9HF, and is optimised for long-term jetting and microdispensing applications. Indium12.8HF has proven to be useful in a wide range of applications, including MEMS and miniLED assembly, which require precision dot diameter/line width deposits down to 80 μm, as well as offering consistent, reliable dispensability without skips throughout a day.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Fax: +27 11 824 3150
Email: [email protected]
www: www.techmet.co.za
Techmet


