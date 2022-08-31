Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Avnet Abacus wins four Molex award categories

31 August 2022 News

Avnet Abacus has excelled at the annual Molex European distributor awards by winning four award categories, including the prestigious 2021 Molex European distributor of the year. This award singles out a channel partner that has collaborated successfully in the region over a long period, providing value through well-executed demand creation programmes. This is underpinned by a clear knowledge of the product portfolio along with strong technical competencies that enable a deep understanding of how best to service customers’ commercial and technology requirements.

For the first time in Avnet history, Avnet Abacus won four of the supplier’s distributor of the year awards in which they were considered. The awards took place at the Molex European distribution conference held in the UK on 21 June, where the best-performing Molex distributors gathered to celebrate the year’s success.

“We would like to congratulate Avnet Abacus for their continued efforts and are pleased to recognise their successes through our 2021 awards,” said Paul Keenan, sales director, distribution Europe, at Molex. “Avnet Abacus has demonstrated strong support and a collaborative approach across all regions with a focus on demand creation, and we would like to thank their respective teams for their excellent contributions towards our shared success.”

Avnet Abacus offers Molex’s broad product range, enabling technology innovation in the automotive, data centre, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud, and consumer device industries.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus/
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Global advanced batteries market to reach $2,5 billion by 2026
News
The global next generation advanced batteries US market was estimated at $72,9 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach $367,6 million by 2026.

Read more...
Partnership announcement between Altron Arrow and Fibocom
Altron Arrow News
Altron Arrow recently signed a new distribution agreement with Fibocom, advancing its commitment to providing best-practice solutions for the IoT industry.

Read more...
ebm-papst Group achieves record sales
RS Components (SA) News
The Baden-Württemberg-based family-owned company closed the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2022, with sales of €2,288 billion.

Read more...
ST and Volkswagen to co-develop an SoC
Altron Arrow News
STMicroelectronics and Volkswagen’s CARIAD will be co-developing an automotive system-on-a-chip to be used for future software-defined vehicles.

Read more...
Samsung unveils new image sensor with industry’s smallest pixel size
EBV Electrolink News
The ISOCELL sensor, with a pixel size of 0,56 µm, enables more accurate and quicker auto-focusing and can reduce the module area by 20%.

Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins TDK European distribution gold award
Avnet Abacus News
The distributor continues to deliver strong performance and growth fuelled by exceptional technical and commercial competency.

Read more...
5G to be implemented on Earth-orbiting satellites
Future Electronics News
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.

Read more...
Cut development time on IoT solutions
TRX Electronics News
Save the date: Infineon will be hosting a webinar titled ‘developing versatile IoT solutions with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth’.

Read more...
Quectel masterclass: IoT device application development
iCorp Technologies News
Quectel has announced the latest masterclass in a series of technical webinars titled “Accelerate wireless IoT device application development with Azure RTOS on STM32 MCUs”.

Read more...
ST announces status of common share repurchase programme
News
The repurchase programme took place over the period from 11 to 15 July 2022 and saw ST repurchasing 210 462 ordinary shares.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved