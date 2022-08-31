Avnet Abacus wins four Molex award categories

31 August 2022 News

Avnet Abacus has excelled at the annual Molex European distributor awards by winning four award categories, including the prestigious 2021 Molex European distributor of the year. This award singles out a channel partner that has collaborated successfully in the region over a long period, providing value through well-executed demand creation programmes. This is underpinned by a clear knowledge of the product portfolio along with strong technical competencies that enable a deep understanding of how best to service customers’ commercial and technology requirements.

For the first time in Avnet history, Avnet Abacus won four of the supplier’s distributor of the year awards in which they were considered. The awards took place at the Molex European distribution conference held in the UK on 21 June, where the best-performing Molex distributors gathered to celebrate the year’s success.

“We would like to congratulate Avnet Abacus for their continued efforts and are pleased to recognise their successes through our 2021 awards,” said Paul Keenan, sales director, distribution Europe, at Molex. “Avnet Abacus has demonstrated strong support and a collaborative approach across all regions with a focus on demand creation, and we would like to thank their respective teams for their excellent contributions towards our shared success.”

Avnet Abacus offers Molex’s broad product range, enabling technology innovation in the automotive, data centre, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud, and consumer device industries.

