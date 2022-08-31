Antenova launches a small-space antenna for 5G and LTE

31 August 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Antenova has announced a new SMD antenna for 5G and 4G frequencies. The antenna named Minima has part number SR4L075 and at 40 x 10 x 3,3 mm is the smallest 5G antenna Antenova has brought to market thus far. Its small volume and low weight of less than 3 grams make it ideally suited to small, lightweight designs for 4G or 5G frequencies, as well as designs that use both frequencies.

Minima is a multi-band cellular antenna covering the common 4G and 5G frequencies used globally, including the popular Band 71 covering 617 to 698 MHz. It can therefore be used in designs that will be marketed globally.

Antenova’s product marketing manager Michael Castle states, “As the name suggests, Minima uses minimum space in a design. It is a very small antenna that operates with a small clearance beneath, making it a winner for 4G and 5G cellular designs where space is tight on the PCB. In tests, Minima achieved efficiencies up to 60%, which will help designers to achieve certification for their 5G designs.”

