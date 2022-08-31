GNSS module supports the new GPS L1C signal

LOCOSYS MC-1010-18Q is a high-performance GNSS positioning module that is capable of tracking all global civil navigation systems (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU, QZSS) and can support the new GPS L1C and BEIDOU B1C signals. The device has an efficient power management architecture integrated to perform at low power with a high sensitivity.
The module supports hybrid ephemeris prediction to achieve a faster cold start. The first system is self-generated ephemeris prediction (known as EASY) which is valid for up to three days after updating automatically when the GNSS module is powered on and satellites are available. The second system is server-generated ephemeris prediction (known as EPO) that gets ephemeris data from an internet server, which remains valid for up to 14 days after acquisition. Both ephemeris predictions are stored in the on-board flash memory and perform a cold start time less than 15 seconds.
The module has an update rate up to 10 Hz with a high accuracy time pulse of ±10 ns. The SMD type package has a small form factor measuring 10,1 x 9,7 x 2,2 mm.
Suitable applications for the MC-1010-18Q module include personal positioning and navigation, automotive navigation, autonomous vehicles, fleet management, UAVs and trackers.
