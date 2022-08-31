450 W PSU for industrial, healthcare and IT applications
31 August 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
XP Power has announced the new ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in either open frame or a range of enclosed units. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled, and the full 450 W when force cooled, or when using the enclosed versions with an integrated fan, the ECH450 series offers class B conducted and radiated emissions and carries worldwide ITE and medical approvals.
The convection cooled ratings make these power supplies ideally suited to medical device applications, where audible noise is undesirable, and industrial or ITE applications where fan-less operation increases reliability and minimises dust ingress.
With efficiency levels up to 94%, ECH450 power supplies minimise waste heat, reduce operational costs and save space. They operate at full rated power at ambient temperatures up to 50°C without derating, and at half power at 70°C ambient.
ECH450 series units have a universal input voltage range of 90 to 264 V AC with an input frequency range of 47 to 63 Hz for global use. Single output voltages available are 12, 15, 19, 24, 36, 48 and 54 V.
With overvoltage, overload and short-circuit protection available, the units are suitable for a wide range of applications in the industrial, medical and IT spheres.
