ESP32-C5 with Wi-Fi 6 radio

ESP32-C5 packs a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) radio, along with the 802.11b/g/n standard for backward compatibility. The Wi-Fi 6 support is optimised for IoT devices, as the SoC supports a 20 MHz bandwidth for the 802.11ax mode, and a 20/40 MHz bandwidth for the 802.11b/g/n mode.
ESP32-C5 has a 32-bit, RISC-V, single-core processor which can clock up to 240 MHz in speed. It has a 400 kB SRAM, 384 kB of ROM, and can connect with external flash. It has more than 20 programmable GPIOs, while supporting all the commonly used peripheral and the best-in-class security features.
The support for the 5 GHz band provides customers with a more stable and low-latency wireless connectivity in cases where less traffic and lower interference are needed for critical applications. It gives end users the option of assigning different IoT devices to different networks, according to the criticality of the devices in hand. The 5 GHz band also supports hosts of high throughput applications, such as live-streaming devices, Wi-Fi dongles and IP cameras. By integrating a dual-band connectivity into their devices, customers may enjoy maximum flexibility, while future-proofing their solutions.
The 802.11ax standard used in ESP32-C5 contains a variety of added features which provide concrete benefits for IoT devices. For example, ESP32-C5 supports the OFDMA (orthogonal frequency division multiple access) mechanism for both uplink and downlink communications, as well as the MU-MIMO capability for downlink. Both features enable high efficiency and low latency in congested wireless environments, while also improving connectivity in high-density environments. Another important feature of the 802.11ax standard is the Target Wake Time (TWT), which allows devices to sleep for an extended time-period, with assistance from an 802.11ax-capable Wi-Fi access point. This feature makes possible the use of ESP32-C5 in battery-operated devices that can last for years, while staying permanently connected.
ESP32-C5 is supported on Espressif’s open-source ESP-IDF, which already powers millions of devices in the field. This ensures the availability of a robust SDK and tools, as well as an easy application migration path for developers. For customers who would like to use ESP32-C5 as a communication co-processor with an external host, ESP-AT and ESP-Hosted SDKs are also available.
