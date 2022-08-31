Interference-free testing of IoT applications using 5G technology

Is it estimated that by 2026, more than 25 billion IoT devices will be wirelessly connected worldwide. Applications of these connected devices range from simple temperature sensors to advanced wearables such as smartwatches and augmented reality glasses.
Testing IoT applications brings new challenges. Firstly, the circuits are becoming increasingly smaller, which frequently results in fewer test points on the circuit boards due to space limitations. Secondly, growing numbers of units must be tested in parallel production lines reliably and, above all, free from interference. To avoid cross interference of the DUTs during parallel test operation, they must be shielded from the environment. This is achieved using shielding chambers that have additional absorber material inside (so-called absorber chambers) to avoid multiple path reflection within the chamber.
With the manual test fixtures from the MA 21xx and 32xx series as well as the radio frequency exchangeable kits (HF-ATS), Ingun offers a unique modular system which allows the shielding chamber to be selected according to the size of the DUT and to be customised to that specific design. For radio frequency testing via an over-the-air (OTA) interface, optionally available absorber material can be selected in accordance with the frequency band used in the application.
In addition, radio frequency interfaces ensure a connection from inside the shielding chamber to the test system without interference: solutions for coaxial connection, or with an additional filter for digital signals such as USB and Ethernet LAN are available.
Modularity is also key. In the event of a revision of the DUT that requires a new design of the DUT-specific customisation or even a new product, e.g., for a different frequency band, a new exchangeable kit can be used. The basic unit with the closing and opening mechanism, as well as all electrical connections to the test system can be reused without any further intervention, saving on time and preventing error-prone conversions.
Wireless 2,4 GHz SoC NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs delivers a new 2,4 GHz wireless solution with ultra-low transmit and receive power for electronic shelf labels, smart lighting, and building automation.
Read more...Testing next-gen PIC-based transceivers Lambda Test
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Photonic integrated circuits are the cornerstone for building high-speed communication networks enabled by modern high-speed optical transceivers. This application note explores best practices for testing and qualification of PIC-based optical pluggables.
Read more...Bluetooth 5 LE module with uFL connector Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Panasonic has announced a new Bluetooth 5 low-energy module that includes a uFL connector enabling the use of an external antenna in applications where the RF signal is shielded.
Read more...UWB in a nutshell Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MC-1010-18Q is a high-performance GNSS positioning module from LOCOSYS that can support the new GPS L1C and BEIDOU B1C signals.
Read more...GNSS module supports the new GPS L1C signal Electrocomp
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Once a UWB-enabled device like a smartphone, smartwatch, smart key or tile is near another UWB device, the devices start ‘ranging’. Ranging refers to calculating the time of flight (ToF) between devices: the roundtrip time of challenge/response packets.
Read more...Advantages of Wi-Fi 6 for the IoT EBV Electrolink
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
From the IoT perspective, Wi-Fi developers have recognised that faster is not always the best choice. In generations prior to Wi-Fi 6, increased raw throughput was the primary objective. Now, the trade-offs between some KPIs allow system designers the flexibility to focus on the aspects important in their design.
Read more...Icorp of Things: a more connected world iCorp Technologies
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The main challenge that IoT networks have had to overcome in recent years is wireless data rates, and new devices are now available which offer either 5G or Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options to solve this problem.
Read more...ESP32-C5 with Wi-Fi 6 radio iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Espressif’s new SoC not only provides communication in the new 6 GHz band but is also backwards compatible with the older 802.11b/g/n standards.