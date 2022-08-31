Interference-free testing of IoT applications using 5G technology

31 August 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Is it estimated that by 2026, more than 25 billion IoT devices will be wirelessly connected worldwide. Applications of these connected devices range from simple temperature sensors to advanced wearables such as smartwatches and augmented reality glasses.

Testing IoT applications brings new challenges. Firstly, the circuits are becoming increasingly smaller, which frequently results in fewer test points on the circuit boards due to space limitations. Secondly, growing numbers of units must be tested in parallel production lines reliably and, above all, free from interference. To avoid cross interference of the DUTs during parallel test operation, they must be shielded from the environment. This is achieved using shielding chambers that have additional absorber material inside (so-called absorber chambers) to avoid multiple path reflection within the chamber.

With the manual test fixtures from the MA 21xx and 32xx series as well as the radio frequency exchangeable kits (HF-ATS), Ingun offers a unique modular system which allows the shielding chamber to be selected according to the size of the DUT and to be customised to that specific design. For radio frequency testing via an over-the-air (OTA) interface, optionally available absorber material can be selected in accordance with the frequency band used in the application.

In addition, radio frequency interfaces ensure a connection from inside the shielding chamber to the test system without interference: solutions for coaxial connection, or with an additional filter for digital signals such as USB and Ethernet LAN are available.

Modularity is also key. In the event of a revision of the DUT that requires a new design of the DUT-specific customisation or even a new product, e.g., for a different frequency band, a new exchangeable kit can be used. The basic unit with the closing and opening mechanism, as well as all electrical connections to the test system can be reused without any further intervention, saving on time and preventing error-prone conversions.

Credit(s)

Electronic Industry Supplies





