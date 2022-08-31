High-performance alternative to round cables

31 August 2022

Nicomatic has created a lighter, high-performance alternative to round cables and the perfect complement to compact, lightweight CMM 220 connectors.

Nicomatic Microflex cable accessories offer customers a robust and reliable alternative to heavier, bulkier round cables when using Nicomatic CMM 220-series connectors. The Microflex Crimpflex cable assemblies are comprised of two rows of flat-flex cables with a 2,0 mm pitch. The cables are crimped with selective high, gold-plated contacts. Two versions are offered with differing connections:

• The first option is the female-female version which has female contacts on both ends. The cables are then connected to a Nicomatic CMM 220 series connector on both ends.

• The second option is the female to male solder pin version which carries solder pins on one end. The cables are then connected to a Nicomatic CMM 220 series connector on just one end, using hardware selected from a large variety of fixings, with the other soldered to a PCB.

When paired with the compact Nicomatic CMM 220 series connector, designers can achieve reductions in size and weight of up to 60%, improved flexibility and desired vibration resistance according to MIL-DTL-55302F standard and life expectancy of up to 10 million flex cycles when using polyester or polyimide cable. This performance level drastically reduces the maintenance, repair and replacement costs.

An optional Octopus allows two to ten cables at different lengths to be mated to a single CMM connector. This alleviates design challenges and creates new design possibilities previously limited by the size, rigidity and weight of round cables.

Microflex is ideal for applications where not only size and weight are an issue, such as aviation and medical imaging and sensors industries, but also where precision performance is a must, such as UAV telemetry, instrumentation and robotics. Other applications include in-flight entertainment systems, weapons systems, electric vehicle batteries and generator controls.

