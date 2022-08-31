New family of rugged embedded computers

31 August 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

MPL has developed another ultra-compact computer family with a case dimension of only 62 x 162 x 118 mm, based on the 10 nm Intel Atom x6000 processor. Despite the small footprint, the system still has MPL’s typical product characteristics like robustness, reliability, long-term availability of at least 10 years, low power consumption, extended temperature rating of -40 to 85°C, a passively cooled fan-less design, and easy internal expansion.

The new CEC generation provides a solution that can be used for any computer application where reliability is necessary. The Swiss-designed solution integrates standard connectors for easy connection or lockable headers, depending on chassis choice. The CEC20 family can, therefore, be used for any x86 application where a complete but still expandable and flexible solution is needed, and is ideally suited for use in industrial, railways, maritime and defence applications.

The CEC2x has up to 128 GB of onboard NVMe mass storage but still supports other types of mass storage with the onboard m.2 Key-B slot able to be used for multiple expansion options. The board is equipped with a high-density expansion connector with PCIe, USB and I2C interfaces. This allows expansion of the CEC2x with our standard I/O board or semi-custom designed I/O board. The CEC2x supports standard SO-DIMM DDR4 RAM up to 32 GB and can support In Band ECC RAM.

For maximum robustness the CEC2x is designed to withstand reverse polarity voltage, overvoltage, surge and burst voltages, as well as electromagnetic discharges targeting the MIL-STD-461E, IEC60945 and EN50155 standards. The new CEC20 Family is available with a DIN-rail or flange mount, or in a MIL housing with 38999 connectors. It is also offered as a 19-inch rack solution or as an open frame.

A specific expansion board has also been developed for this family which allows connections of 2 x PCIe, 2 x HSIC, 2 x UART, SATA, SDIO, LPC and I2C.

