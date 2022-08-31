A cable harness is a ready-made bundle of individual cables that transmits signals or working currents. The cables are routed as a cable harness and are either sheathed or held together using clamps, cable ties, binding twine or hoses.
Despite the advances in automation, cable harnesses are usually manufactured manually and are assembled according to geometric and electrical requirements. In addition to requirements that also apply in other areas such as miniaturisation and cost efficiency as well as higher currents, signal rates, and frequencies, cable harness testing applications are characterised by having very little standardisation.
This means that many contacting solutions are developed to meet individual needs. Ingun has the expertise to ensure that suitable test solutions for cable harness tests are quickly available for customers.
From a functional perspective, various types of test probes as well as different tip styles play a role in the testing of cable harnesses:
• Screw-in test probes prevent the test probe from migrating out of the receptacle.
• Step probes are used for the position test.
• Switching test probes can be used for detection and position tests of plugs and clips.
• Push back probes are used to check whether the contact terminal is correctly engaged in the plug housing.
• Non-rotating probes are best used for contacting sockets or flat connectors.
Dipole test probes also play an important role in the cable harness test application by measuring current and voltage directly at the test point. In the future, smaller grid sizes and the transmission of increasingly higher currents will require powerful, yet cost-effective contacting solutions combined with the ability to quickly get the solution delivered.
Ingun has a range of cable harness testing solutions available to meet any need.
