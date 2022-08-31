PSU series for mining applications

31 August 2022
Power Electronics / Power Management
The PVA150-27Bxx series from Mornsun Power is a specialised power supply designed for customers who provide electrical equipment for applications in the coal mining industry, to meet the necessary safety requirements. This PSU series is designed with innovations directly targeting the mining industry sector.
The PVA150-27Bxx features an ultra-wide input voltage range from 85 to 850 V AC which includes the standard 127/220/380/660 V AC used in the coal mining industry. The units have a high isolation voltage of 4000 V AC and excellent EMS performance. The PVA series supports multiple protections including output short-circuit, over-current and over-voltage protection, together with a high efficiency rating.
These power supplies have an industrial grade operating temperature specification of -25 to 70°C. The units have a high reliability factor and a long life-span rating.
The PVA series is available in output voltages of 24, 28 and 35 V DC. They are widely used in monitoring and security sectors of the coal mining industry due to their high noise immunity and surge rating of ±4 kV.
Power Electronics / Power Management
With a long battery life and state-of-the-art power conversion technology the Vicor-powered robot is helping digitise the construction industry.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Rohm has released its 4th-generation 650 V fast recovery diodes (FRDs), balancing forward voltage and reverse-recovery time for high-power industrial and consumer equipment including air conditioners and electric vehicle charging stations.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The WLC1115 transmitter controller IC is the first highly integrated product of the new WLC family of controllers from Infineon for applications in inductive wireless charging.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TPS7A74 from Texas Instruments is a 1,5 A low-dropout linear regulator with programmable soft-start for a wide variety of applications.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new VCB60 series of 60 W PSUs from XP Power addresses the need for high-quality easy-to-use power solutions at attractive price points.