PSU series for mining applications

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The PVA150-27Bxx series from Mornsun Power is a specialised power supply designed for customers who provide electrical equipment for applications in the coal mining industry, to meet the necessary safety requirements. This PSU series is designed with innovations directly targeting the mining industry sector.

The PVA150-27Bxx features an ultra-wide input voltage range from 85 to 850 V AC which includes the standard 127/220/380/660 V AC used in the coal mining industry. The units have a high isolation voltage of 4000 V AC and excellent EMS performance. The PVA series supports multiple protections including output short-circuit, over-current and over-voltage protection, together with a high efficiency rating.

These power supplies have an industrial grade operating temperature specification of -25 to 70°C. The units have a high reliability factor and a long life-span rating.

The PVA series is available in output voltages of 24, 28 and 35 V DC. They are widely used in monitoring and security sectors of the coal mining industry due to their high noise immunity and surge rating of ±4 kV.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900 , [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





