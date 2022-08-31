Categories

Samtec powers future EVSE infrastructure

31 August 2022 Interconnection

By Matt Burns, Samtec.

Summertime brings family holidays and driving long distances. Petrol prices are on the rise, so many people are rethinking the economies of personal electrical vehicles. Furthermore, global logistics companies are adopting electric vans and trucks for local deliveries.

More EVs are driving the need for increased EV charging infrastructure. It’s common to see EV chargers in homes, shopping centres, or in office parks around the world. Yet, a broader view is needed. Electric vehicle storage equipment (EVSE) really includes panels, meters, chargers and in-vehicle power conversion.

EVs also offers an alternative to overloaded electricity grids. So-called vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology enables the transfer of power from EVs back to the grid during peak demand. Supplying temporary power to the grid may grow in importance in the years to come.


Figure 2. Samtec’s Micro Mate system.

From the grid and power distribution to monitoring and metering, reliable and accessible EVSE infrastructure is needed to support long-range distance with fast and efficient, on-demand charging solutions. Samtec interconnect is at the heart of the latest EVSE infrastructure and offers rugged, high-power solutions which supports power conversion and thermal management.

On-board chargers convert AC to DC power for electric vehicles, but they also ensure a safe and efficient charge. By monitoring charging conditions and type, the on-board charger provides flexibility while ensuring reliable functionality. Samtec’s Micro Mate 1,00 mm pitch discrete wire systems provide a reliable connection with design flexibility to assist with power management inside the vehicle. For more information visit www.samtec.com/automotive


