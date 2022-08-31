Wireless 2,4 GHz SoC

31 August 2022 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The EFR32FG22 series 2 SoC by Silicon Labs combines a low transmit and receive power of 8,2 and 3,6 mA respectively with a 1,2 µA ultra-low deep-sleep power rating to extend the operational life of products with limited battery options.

The FG22 SoCs integrate a 38,4 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 core with TrustZone and a high-performance radio with a receive sensitivity of -102,3 dBm.

They have up to 512 KB of flash and 32 KB or RAM embedded.

Innovative low-power features such as RFSense make the FG22 series 2 SoC’s ideal for use in applications in home and building automation and security, industrial automation, commercial and retail lighting and sensing, and as electronic shelf labels.

