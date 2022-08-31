High-power buck-boost converter

31 August 2022
The Maxim Integrated MAX77857 buck-boost converters are high-efficiency, high-performance converters targeted for systems requiring a 2,5 V to 16 V wide input voltage range. The converters feature a 7 A switching current and can supply an output current up to 6 A in buck mode and up to 4 A in boost mode. The default output voltage is 5 V using the internal feedback resistors and from 3 to 15 V with external feedback resistors. The output voltage is adjustable dynamically via the I2C interface.
These buck-boost converters operate in PWM mode and implement an automatic SKIP mode to improve light-load efficiency. They are available in a 2,83 x 2,03 mm, 35-bump, and 31-bump Wafer-Level Package (WLP), and a 3,5 x 3,5 mm, 16-lead Flip Chip QFN (FC2QFN) package.
Typical applications include USB power delivery OTG, Qualcomm quick charge, USB VBUS supply, DRP ports, DSLR power, display power and up to 3-cell Li-Ion battery applications.
Expected adoption of Wi-Fi 6 routers for the smart home Altron Arrow
We’ve all been there, working from home or on a Zoom call and then suddenly the computer freezes and everything stops working. In today’s new normal of hybrid work, having a stable and reliable Wi-Fi connection is table stakes.
Read more...Vicor-powered Dusty FieldPrinter robot Future Electronics
With a long battery life and state-of-the-art power conversion technology the Vicor-powered robot is helping digitise the construction industry.
Read more...650 W fast recovery diodes RS Components (SA)
Rohm has released its 4th-generation 650 V fast recovery diodes (FRDs), balancing forward voltage and reverse-recovery time for high-power industrial and consumer equipment including air conditioners and electric vehicle charging stations.
Read more...Wireless charging IC solution TRX Electronics
The WLC1115 transmitter controller IC is the first highly integrated product of the new WLC family of controllers from Infineon for applications in inductive wireless charging.