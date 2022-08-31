High-power buck-boost converter

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

The Maxim Integrated MAX77857 buck-boost converters are high-efficiency, high-performance converters targeted for systems requiring a 2,5 V to 16 V wide input voltage range. The converters feature a 7 A switching current and can supply an output current up to 6 A in buck mode and up to 4 A in boost mode. The default output voltage is 5 V using the internal feedback resistors and from 3 to 15 V with external feedback resistors. The output voltage is adjustable dynamically via the I2C interface.

These buck-boost converters operate in PWM mode and implement an automatic SKIP mode to improve light-load efficiency. They are available in a 2,83 x 2,03 mm, 35-bump, and 31-bump Wafer-Level Package (WLP), and a 3,5 x 3,5 mm, 16-lead Flip Chip QFN (FC2QFN) package.

Typical applications include USB power delivery OTG, Qualcomm quick charge, USB VBUS supply, DRP ports, DSLR power, display power and up to 3-cell Li-Ion battery applications.

