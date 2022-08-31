What does the Matter protocol mean?
31 August 2022
News
The Matter protocol leverages existing IP technologies including Wi-Fi and Thread to build a unified wireless connectivity ecosystem for smart homes. IP-based networking provides manufacturers with simplified development while improving device compatibility for consumers.
The most frequently asked questions from the “Building devices with Matter” panel discussion that recently took place in collaboration with Silicon Labs have been collated and made available as an online resource for viewing on demand. In the recorded webinar, the panel, which consisted of industry leaders from Amazon, Google, Silicon Labs, Schneider Electric, Wemo and Digicert, discusses the topic “What does the Matter protocol mean for building devices, business and brand?”
View the discussion by visiting https://www.silabs.com/support/training/what-does-the-matter-protocol-mean
Further reading:
Global advanced batteries market to reach $2,5 billion by 2026
News
The global next generation advanced batteries US market was estimated at $72,9 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach $367,6 million by 2026.
Read more...
Partnership announcement between Altron Arrow and Fibocom
Altron Arrow
News
Altron Arrow recently signed a new distribution agreement with Fibocom, advancing its commitment to providing best-practice solutions for the IoT industry.
Read more...
ebm-papst Group achieves record sales
RS Components (SA)
News
The Baden-Württemberg-based family-owned company closed the 2021/22 financial year, which ended on 31 March 2022, with sales of €2,288 billion.
Read more...
ST and Volkswagen to co-develop an SoC
Altron Arrow
News
STMicroelectronics and Volkswagen’s CARIAD will be co-developing an automotive system-on-a-chip to be used for future software-defined vehicles.
Read more...
Samsung unveils new image sensor with industry’s smallest pixel size
EBV Electrolink
News
The ISOCELL sensor, with a pixel size of 0,56 µm, enables more accurate and quicker auto-focusing and can reduce the module area by 20%.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus wins TDK European distribution gold award
Avnet Abacus
News
The distributor continues to deliver strong performance and growth fuelled by exceptional technical and commercial competency.
Read more...
5G to be implemented on Earth-orbiting satellites
Future Electronics
News
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.
Read more...
Cut development time on IoT solutions
TRX Electronics
News
Save the date: Infineon will be hosting a webinar titled ‘developing versatile IoT solutions with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth’.
Read more...
Quectel masterclass: IoT device application development
iCorp Technologies
News
Quectel has announced the latest masterclass in a series of technical webinars titled “Accelerate wireless IoT device application development with Azure RTOS on STM32 MCUs”.
Read more...
ST announces status of common share repurchase programme
News
The repurchase programme took place over the period from 11 to 15 July 2022 and saw ST repurchasing 210 462 ordinary shares.
Read more...