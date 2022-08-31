What does the Matter protocol mean?

31 August 2022 News

The Matter protocol leverages existing IP technologies including Wi-Fi and Thread to build a unified wireless connectivity ecosystem for smart homes. IP-based networking provides manufacturers with simplified development while improving device compatibility for consumers.

The most frequently asked questions from the “Building devices with Matter” panel discussion that recently took place in collaboration with Silicon Labs have been collated and made available as an online resource for viewing on demand. In the recorded webinar, the panel, which consisted of industry leaders from Amazon, Google, Silicon Labs, Schneider Electric, Wemo and Digicert, discusses the topic “What does the Matter protocol mean for building devices, business and brand?”

View the discussion by visiting https://www.silabs.com/support/training/what-does-the-matter-protocol-mean





