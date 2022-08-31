Temperature sensing e-book available

Topics in the e-book include design challenges of wearable temperature sensing, how to monitor board temperature, layout considerations for accurately measuring ambient temperature, methods to calibrate temperature monitoring systems, and multi-point temperature monitoring when used in an efficient cold chain management system. The current hot topic of how to protect battery power management systems from thermal damage is also presented in the book.

An Engineer’s Guide to Temperature Sensing is an e-book published by Texas Instruments that includes proven tips and tricks to help solve any temperature sensing design challenges that may occur. This freely downloadable text includes six unique application challenges including layout considerations, thermal protection tips, and calibration methods.

