Webcast: Introduction to multilevel class D amplifiers

31 August 2022 News

In this session Niels Petersen will explain how multilevel technology works in class-D audio amplifiers. A look at the ultra-low idle consumption, switching losses, efficiency, and EMC will take place. The MA2304DNS will be demonstrated with real scope captures and the software GUI ‘MERUSTM Amplifier Tool’, which also includes the DSP configuration tool for the MA2304DNS.

The webcast will deal with the topics of:

• Understanding multilevel technology – its features and benefits.

• Familiarisation with the features and capabilities of the MA2304xNS amplifier series.

• Learning about the MERUS amplifier tools and MS2304xNS DSP.

To register for one of the three sessions, visit http://bitly.ws/tFnH

