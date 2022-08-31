Webcast: Introduction to multilevel class D amplifiers
31 August 2022
News
In this session Niels Petersen will explain how multilevel technology works in class-D audio amplifiers. A look at the ultra-low idle consumption, switching losses, efficiency, and EMC will take place. The MA2304DNS will be demonstrated with real scope captures and the software GUI ‘MERUSTM Amplifier Tool’, which also includes the DSP configuration tool for the MA2304DNS.
The webcast will deal with the topics of:
• Understanding multilevel technology – its features and benefits.
• Familiarisation with the features and capabilities of the MA2304xNS amplifier series.
• Learning about the MERUS amplifier tools and MS2304xNS DSP.
News
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.
Power Electronics / Power Management
Rohm has released its 4th-generation 650 V fast recovery diodes (FRDs), balancing forward voltage and reverse-recovery time for high-power industrial and consumer equipment including air conditioners and electric vehicle charging stations.