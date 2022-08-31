Webinar: Laser galvanometer scanner solutions

In this SEMI laser galvanometer scanner solutions webinar, Dr Holger Schlüter of SCANLAB will introduce cutting-edge technologies that can increase accuracy, throughput, and product quality in material processing and semiconductor manufacturing.
During the webinar attendees will learn about the following topics:
• Industrial laser applications requiring a variety of scanning systems.
• Setup of a galvanometer scan system.
• Digital position detectors enabling accuracy of ±4 µm.
• Innovative control algorithms for increasing throughput.
• Spot distance controls for assuring product quality and reducing scrap.
• Image field corrections for facilitating additional precision.
• 2D portfolio and roadmap for a variety of galvanometer scanners.
• Trajectory planning and XL SCAN that enable processing with an accuracy of ±1,5 µm.
• High-power ultra-short pulse (USP) lasers requiring new ideas.
The webinar will take place on 21 September at 17:00 CAT and will be available on-demand once completed.
Read more...FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has revealed FlightSense multi-zone ToF sensor for gesture recognition, intruder alert, and human presence detection to be used in front of PCs. The cost-effective non-vision-based turnkey solution detects user presence, recognises gestures, and protects against ‘shoulder surfers’ for smoother interactions, enhanced security, and power saving.
Read more...5G to be implemented on Earth-orbiting satellites Future Electronics
News
The result could effectively mean that a future 5G enabled devices could use 5G connectivity anywhere on Earth and provide complete global coverage for wideband data services, including places normally only covered by legacy satellite phone systems with limited data connectivity capabilities.