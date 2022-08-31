Webinar: Laser galvanometer scanner solutions

31 August 2022 News

In this SEMI laser galvanometer scanner solutions webinar, Dr Holger Schlüter of SCANLAB will introduce cutting-edge technologies that can increase accuracy, throughput, and product quality in material processing and semiconductor manufacturing.

During the webinar attendees will learn about the following topics:

• Industrial laser applications requiring a variety of scanning systems.

• Setup of a galvanometer scan system.

• Digital position detectors enabling accuracy of ±4 µm.

• Innovative control algorithms for increasing throughput.

• Spot distance controls for assuring product quality and reducing scrap.

• Image field corrections for facilitating additional precision.

• 2D portfolio and roadmap for a variety of galvanometer scanners.

• Trajectory planning and XL SCAN that enable processing with an accuracy of ±1,5 µm.

• High-power ultra-short pulse (USP) lasers requiring new ideas.

The webinar will take place on 21 September at 17:00 CAT and will be available on-demand once completed.

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.semi.org/eu/Webinar-Laser-Galvanometer-Scanner-Solutions

EBV Electrolink





