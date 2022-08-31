High temperature power inductor from Vishay

Vishay has introduced a new high-temperature inductor to the market. With high-current ratings of up to 155 A and a size of only 19,0 x 17,1 x 7,0 mm, the inductor is suitable for high-powered small footprint applications.
Designed for multi-phase, high-current power supplies and input filters in automotive applications, the new high-temperature inductor offers a 50% reduction in DCR over typical power inductors and a smaller size than similar ferrite-based solutions. The inductor offers excellent DC/DC energy storage up to 5 MHz and the housing provides for a shielded construction.
Applications include high current load and EMI filters of up to 48 V @ 140 A, as a LIDAR boost inductor for laser diodes with GaN MOSFETs, and as 48 V/12 V (> 250 kHz; 5 kW) buck-boost inductor for multiphase converters.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The PVA150-27Bxx series from Mornsun Power is a specialised power supply designed for customers who provide electrical equipment for applications in the coal mining industry, to meet the necessary safety requirements.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The Maxim Integrated MAX77857 buck-boost converters are high-efficiency, high-performance converters targeted for systems requiring a 2,5 V to 16 V wide input voltage range.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MC-1010-18Q is a high-performance GNSS positioning module from LOCOSYS that can support the new GPS L1C and BEIDOU B1C signals.
DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by the Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC, Fibocom’s high-performance AI smart module SCA825-W offers a computing power of up to 15 TOPS and powerful multimedia functions, empowering compute-intensive AIoT applications.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Once a UWB-enabled device like a smartphone, smartwatch, smart key or tile is near another UWB device, the devices start ‘ranging’. Ranging refers to calculating the time of flight (ToF) between devices: the roundtrip time of challenge/response packets.
Power Electronics / Power Management
With a long battery life and state-of-the-art power conversion technology the Vicor-powered robot is helping digitise the construction industry.