High temperature power inductor from Vishay

31 August 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

Vishay has introduced a new high-temperature inductor to the market. With high-current ratings of up to 155 A and a size of only 19,0 x 17,1 x 7,0 mm, the inductor is suitable for high-powered small footprint applications.

Designed for multi-phase, high-current power supplies and input filters in automotive applications, the new high-temperature inductor offers a 50% reduction in DCR over typical power inductors and a smaller size than similar ferrite-based solutions. The inductor offers excellent DC/DC energy storage up to 5 MHz and the housing provides for a shielded construction.

Applications include high current load and EMI filters of up to 48 V @ 140 A, as a LIDAR boost inductor for laser diodes with GaN MOSFETs, and as 48 V/12 V (> 250 kHz; 5 kW) buck-boost inductor for multiphase converters.

