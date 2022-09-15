Webinar: Newly developed flyback controllers

Infineon’s principal engineers, Tiam Poh Lau and Yi Wang, will present the ICC80QSG, a multi-mode, quasi-resonant flyback controller and the XDPS2201, a multi-mode, digitally configurable hybrid flyback controller. Both components have been newly developed for battery charging applications, specifically for chargers less than 300 W.
The webinar will introduce the designer to brand-new reference designs which will help to significantly shorten development times. Attendees are ideally engineers working on designs for battery chargers for e-bikes and e-scooters, power and gardening tools, small home appliances or service robots.
Webinar: AMD Xilinx online training
The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.
Webinar: Infineon's XENSIV connected kit Altron Arrow
This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.