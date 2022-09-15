Webinar: Newly developed flyback controllers

Further reading:

The training session will cover learning the necessary steps to migrate from Spartan-6 FPGA designs with ISE tools to the Spartan-7 series or UltraScale+ FPGA designs with Vivaldo ML tools.This webinar will concentrate on how to rapidly prototype your internet of things (IoT) solutions and learn about implementing novel sensor use cases (such as presence detection, vital sensing, and air quality monitoring) enabled by the XENSIV connected sensor kit.This one-hour webinar will feature a detailed explanation of Infineon CoolSiC Trench Gate Oxide structure and the corresponding advantages in terms of device robustness and performance.The webinar will provide a better understanding of the debug capabilities of the Vitis software platform, how they can be used and in which context.As the trend of digitalisation raises new expectations for communication and cabling technology, Mouser and HARTING have teamed up for a brand-new webinar.An example from the Vitis unified software platform tutorial on GitHub will be used to illustrate the development of an application with Vitis Accelerated PL Library on Alveo U50.TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of the new MLJ1608WG Series of multilayer inductors which are targeted for use in automotive power-over-coax (PoC) implementations.This webcast titled ‘introduction to multilevel class D amplifiers with MA2304xNS amplifier series’ will be hosted by Power Systems Design and sponsored by Infineon.In this webinar, cutting edge technologies that can increase accuracy, throughput, and product quality in material processing and semiconductor manufacturing will be introduced.The communications regulator in South Africa, Icasa, has started the process of making more radio frequency spectrum available to telecommunications operators needing to provide better broadband services.