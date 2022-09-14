Webinar: Application development with Vitis accelerated libraries

Vitis unified software development platform includes an extensive set of open-source, performance-optimised libraries that offer out-of-the-box acceleration with minimal to zero-code changes to your existing applications. Vitis Accelerated Libraries are accessible to all developers through GitHub and scalable across all Xilinx platforms used in common programming languages like C, C++, and Python.
In this webinar, one example from the Vitis unified software platform tutorial on GitHub will be used to illustrate the development of an application with Vitis Accelerated PL Library on Alveo U50.
Whether a beginner or an experienced developer, on Vitis Platform with Vitis PL Libraries and Vitis development flow, you will be able to jump-start designing an application with Vitis PL Library after this webinar. A Q&A; session will be held on conclusion of the demonstration.
Infineon’s principal engineers, Tiam Poh Lau and Yi Wang, will present the ICC80QSG, a multi-mode, quasi-resonant flyback controller and the XDPS2201, a multi-mode, digitally configurable hybrid flyback controller.
The Versal Premium VP1202 kit is optimised for the most demanding compute and data movement applications in the data centre, wired networks, aerospace & defence, and test & measurement.
The VCNT2025X01 is a miniature SMD reflective optical infrared sensor, from Vishay Semiconductors, with a daylight blocking filter built in.
The most frequently asked questions from the “Building devices with Matter” panel discussion that recently took place in collaboration with Silicon Labs have been collated and made available as an online resource for viewing on demand.