Webinar: Application development with Vitis accelerated libraries

31 August 2022 News

Vitis unified software development platform includes an extensive set of open-source, performance-optimised libraries that offer out-of-the-box acceleration with minimal to zero-code changes to your existing applications. Vitis Accelerated Libraries are accessible to all developers through GitHub and scalable across all Xilinx platforms used in common programming languages like C, C++, and Python.

In this webinar, one example from the Vitis unified software platform tutorial on GitHub will be used to illustrate the development of an application with Vitis Accelerated PL Library on Alveo U50.

Whether a beginner or an experienced developer, on Vitis Platform with Vitis PL Libraries and Vitis development flow, you will be able to jump-start designing an application with Vitis PL Library after this webinar. A Q&A; session will be held on conclusion of the demonstration.

Date: 14 September 2022

Time: 17:00 CAT

For more information on the Xilinx platform contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940 , [email protected], www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





