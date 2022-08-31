Solar photovoltaic installations

31 August 2022 Test & Measurement

Installations of solar photovoltaic (PV) equipment are becoming more prevalent and anybody who performs these installations will know that using traditional tools such as a clamp meter or multimeter to test and troubleshoot solar PV installations, firstly takes a lot of time, and secondly that the accuracy of results may vary. There is a quicker and more accurate way to test solar PV systems, which could streamline maintenance tasks.

Comtest provides several specialist PV test solutions for both 1000 V and 1500 V systems, which are used and trusted by thousands of solar PV professionals worldwide.

The Seaward PV200 Solar Installation Tester allows electrical safety and performance verification of photovoltaic installations in a safe and easy-to-use device. Transforming the way PV systems are tested, the PV200 combines ground continuity, DC operating power and operating current test functions in a hand-held device. It can also test insulation resistance, open circuit voltage and short-circuit current at the push of a button. The unit is also able to wirelessly capture and record real-time irradiance, ambient temperature, and PV module temperature measurements from the Solar Survey 200R. The PV200’s memory can store up to 999 datasets on the instrument and once downloaded to the SolarCert software, comparison to standard test conditions can be made.

Professional test certificates and reports can also be created when used with Seaward’s SolarCert software.

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/tXVp

Credit(s)

Comtest





